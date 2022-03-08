It was about six months ago that the Seattle Sounders last faced tonight’s Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals opponent, Club León. The Sounders briefly turned the setback in that Leagues Cup final into some positive play, winning four straight after that disappointing loss, but ultimately stumbled down the stretch and have continued that form into 2022. León, meanwhile, lifted that trophy and then nearly followed up with a Liguilla title, falling just short to Atlas in the Liga MX final, and have continued to be one of the top teams in Mexico during the Clausura.

Maybe this can be another inflection point for the Sounders. Historically, they’ve performed well against Liga MX opponents at home — where they are 5-3-1 in official competitions, including three straight wins.

León come into this one playing well, though. They’re currently on a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a 3-0-1 record in Liga MX play.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Lodeiro

OUT: Josh Atencio (right quad strain); Will Bruin (right calf strain); Jimmy Medranda (left hamstring strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (right hamstring strain); Andrew Thomas (right calf strain)

Officials

REF: Bryan López; AR1: Luis Aroldo Ventura; AR2: Juan Tipaz; 4TH: Walter López Castellanos

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Tuesday, 7:06 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), Fox Sports Live, TUDN.com

National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: iHeartMedia (Costigan & Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: TUDN (Andres Vaca, Hugo Salcedo & Raul Perez)

Lineups

✍️| Esta es la alineación del @clubleonfc para la ida de los Cuartos de Final de #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/8GX4AbmAug — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 9, 2022

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Club León; watch with us

