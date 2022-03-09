Major Link Soccer: Bradley Wright-Phillips retires

Puget Sound

Starting and running through OL Reign’s Home Opener at Lumen Field on Friday, March 18, those who make a donation of $40 or more to Water1st International will receive a brand new sustainable OL Reign water bottle. OL Reign Partners with Water1st for International Women’s Day — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS / US men’s leagues

What a week in MLS. Yimmi Chara scored an overhead kick, a team from the Southeast set an attendance record, Real Salt Lake beat Seattle, Carlos Vela left a game early due to a potential injury and Austin FC put five up on an Eastern Conference team. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Nashville reach summit, Galaxy & Red Bulls soar after Week 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Nearly a decade after leaving behind England to join MLS, legendary striker Bradley Wright-Phillips announced his retirement on Tuesday. New York Red Bulls all-time great Bradley Wright-Phillips retires | MLSSoccer.com

New England’s Matt Turner could be our for a couple more weeks with an ankle injury, as U.S. World Cup qualifying resumes on March 24 vs. Mexico. USMNT, New England Revolution keeper Matt Turner out ‘couple of weeks’ with ankle injury | ESPN

Nashville SC announced on Tuesday its partnership with Valkyrie Investments, making it the first MLS team to accept its full sponsor fee in bitcoin. Nashville SC sponsor to pay MLS club solely in bitcoin | ESPN

New York City FC emerged as 3-1 victors from Leg 1 of their CCL quarterfinal series Tuesday night, beating Guatemala’s Comunicaciones FC before a crowd at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT that favored the visitors. Recap: NYCFC 3, Comunicaciones 1 | MLSSoccer.com

The 113-year-old club could jump NYCFC in the City pecking order. How NYCFC will be affected if City Football Group buys Atlético Mineiro - Hudson River Blue

NWSL / women’s soccer

While the goals per 90 were at their lowest in many years, that did not mean the 2021 NWSL season was full of matches without intrigue: the manufactured parity that is commonplace within the American sports ecosystem has thankfully not led to teams essentially being copycats of one another. The Four Biggest Tactical Trends in the NWSL — American Soccer Analysis

It’s often said that women’s football has come a long way in recent years. To appreciate just how far, you need to listen to Patricia Gregory, who remembers when the washing facilities for women’s teams in London amounted to “maybe a bucket, or possibly a river”. Women in Football - MEMBERS IN FOCUS: PATRICIA GREGORY, WOMEN’S FA TRAILBLAZER

Having had her fledgling playing career snuffed out, Rachel Pavlou has spent more than two decades championing women in football. Women’s game owes debt of gratitude to unsung hero Rachel Pavlou | The Guardian

The Washington Spirit forward on a new era for the US as well as her team’s NWSL triumph after the league was soaked in scandal. Ashley Hatch: ‘We want the USWNT to be overwhelming for the other team’ | The Guardian

USWNT star: “I think if the ownership group in Austin is committed to equality, I would encourage them to look into an NWSL franchise.” Megan Rapinoe encourages Austin FC, Precourt to think seriously about NWSL expansion | The Striker Texas ($)

US soccer

Cindy Parlow Cone’s first words at the microphone on Saturday, following her re-election as president of U.S. Soccer, addressed the obvious split within the federation which now lay bare. Unifying a divided US Soccer is Cindy Parlow Cone’s greatest task – Equalizer Soccer ($)

World soccer

Queretaro must play their home games in an empty stadium for a year after fans went on a bloody rampage in a brawl that injured at least 26 people. Liga MX: Queretaro fans banned and owners must sell club after brutal melee | The Guardian

Police confirmed that 10 arrests have been made for possible involvement in Saturday’s Queretaro-Atlas fan brawl that authorities say left dozens injured. First arrests made after violence in Liga MX’s Queretaro vs. Atlas | ESPN

The seamy and violent underside of sports tribalism was fully exposed Saturday at a professional soccer game in Mexico. Column: What’s at play when fans at a soccer game decide to brutally riot? | LA Times

Gordon Lee, who led Everton to a League Cup final and won the tournament as a player with Aston Villa, has died at the age of 87. Gordon Lee, former Everton manager and Aston Villa defender, dies aged 87 | The Guardian

Liverpool lost to Inter Milan but squeak through on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Liverpool 0, Inter 1 (Agg. 2-1) - Match Recap: Reds Survive Scare From 10-Man Inter - The Liverpool Offside

Robert Lewandowski scored the earliest ever Champions League hat-trick as Bayern Munich crushed Red Bull Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals. Bayern Munich thrash FC Red Bull Salzburg to advance into last eight - BBC Sport

Guardiola has said he is ‘still so angry’ with Kyle Walker over the red card that has ruled the defender out of three Champions League matches. Pep Guardiola criticises ‘stupid’ Kyle Walker over Champions League ban | The Guardian

The runaway Championship leaders have been thrilling this season but may still struggle if they are promoted again. Goals, style, rooftop pool – but will Fulham stay afloat in Premier League? | The Guardian

Todd Boehly and Hansjörg Wyss have submitted their offer to buy Chelsea, but they are yet to convince Roman Abramovich to sell the club to their consortium. Wyss and Boehly submit Chelsea bid but Abramovich not yet convinced to sell | The Guardian

The Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal with Russia following the country’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Premier League suspends broadcast deal with Russia because of Ukraine invasion - BBC Sport

FIFA 22 players were told March 8 that the game’s Ultimate Team mode would remove Russian players, managers, team items, and other content “in line with real world actions taken by our partners at FIFA and UEFA,” EA Sports said. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team removes Russian players, clubs, and items - Polygon

9:45 AM: Porto vs. Olympique Lyonnais (Europa League) — Galavision / Paramount+

9:45 AM: Real Betis vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Chile vs. Peru (Sudamericano U-17 Femenino) — FS2

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. PSG (UEFA Champions League) — CBS / TUDN / Univision / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Sporting CP (UEFA Champions League) — Galavision / Paramount+

1:30 PM: Uruguay vs. Colombia (Sudamericano U-17 Femenino) — FS2

5:00 PM: New England Revolution vs. Pumas UNAM (Concacaf Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN

7:00 PM: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montréal (Concacaf Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN