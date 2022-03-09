Sounders vs. Club León: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders have beaten plenty of Liga MX opponents, especially at home. They’ve even scored 3-0 blowouts — as recently as last year. But this was the first time they’ve pulled off such a dominant performance in Concacaf Champions League play. Even more remarkable was that it came against one of Liga MX’s best teams and the scoreline could have been even more dominant than it was.
Of course, the Sounders will now need to finish the job. They play at Leon on March 17.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Club León 0
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Brian López
Assistants: Luis Aroldo Ventura, Juan Tipaz
Fourth Official: Walter López Castellanos
VAR: Benjamin Pineda
Attendance: 29,196
Weather: 45 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 31’
SEA – Fredy Montero (Cristian Roldan) 39’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan) 90’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Nouhou (caution) 17’
LEO – William Tesillo (caution) 86’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Kelyn Rowe 46’), Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris (Jackson Ragen 90’+5’); Fredy Montero (Danny Leyva 82’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Sam Adeniran, Léo Chú, Reed Baker-Whiting
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 9
Fouls: 18
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 1
Club León – Rodolfo Cota; Andrés Mosquera, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro; Fidel Ambríz, José Ramírez (Armando León 83’), Iván Rodríguez (Santiago Colombatto 46’), Luis Montes (Oscar Villa 66’); Victor Favila, Ángel Mena (Elías Hernández 46’), Jean Meneses (Federico Martínez 46’)
Substitutes not used: Alfonso Blanco, Gary Kagelmacher
Total shots: 3
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 6
