Sounders vs. Club León: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders have beaten plenty of Liga MX opponents, especially at home. They’ve even scored 3-0 blowouts — as recently as last year. But this was the first time they’ve pulled off such a dominant performance in Concacaf Champions League play. Even more remarkable was that it came against one of Liga MX’s best teams and the scoreline could have been even more dominant than it was.

Of course, the Sounders will now need to finish the job. They play at Leon on March 17.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Club León 0

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Brian López

Assistants: Luis Aroldo Ventura, Juan Tipaz

Fourth Official: Walter López Castellanos

VAR: Benjamin Pineda

Attendance: 29,196

Weather: 45 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 31’

SEA – Fredy Montero (Cristian Roldan) 39’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan) 90’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 17’

LEO – William Tesillo (caution) 86’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Kelyn Rowe 46’), Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris (Jackson Ragen 90’+5’); Fredy Montero (Danny Leyva 82’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Sam Adeniran, Léo Chú, Reed Baker-Whiting

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 18

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Club León – Rodolfo Cota; Andrés Mosquera, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro; Fidel Ambríz, José Ramírez (Armando León 83’), Iván Rodríguez (Santiago Colombatto 46’), Luis Montes (Oscar Villa 66’); Victor Favila, Ángel Mena (Elías Hernández 46’), Jean Meneses (Federico Martínez 46’)

Substitutes not used: Alfonso Blanco, Gary Kagelmacher

Total shots: 3

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 6