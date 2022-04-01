Major Link Soccer: David Olsen returns to professionalism after 3 year layoff

MLS and lower division AmSocc

Wil Trapp on approaching the game this weekend given the international break…“It’s really just about the guys that are here, us focusing on what the game plan is."

A movement to remove franchise owner Merritt Paulson could send shock waves beyond the Rose City.

Thoughts about NTX’s big win and how the players performed.

The former S2 forward returns to the pro ranks.

Taking our lumps this Challenge Cup

Beckie was selected with the No. 8 pick by the Houston Dash in the 2016 college draft and played two seasons with the club before a trade ahead of the 2018 season to Sky Blue FC (now NJ/NY Gotham FC).

Since her final season at LSU, Tinaya Alexander has worn a shirt honoring her father, who was killed by a police officer when she was 11.

Guardian Sport is expanding its women’s football coverage with insight from some of the biggest names in the game

About those two Real goals…

México releases their roster ahead of critical Concacaf W Qualifiers against Anguilla and Puerto Rico.

Ada Hegerberg spoke to AllForXI on the importance of visibility and role models in women’s football

The world’s best women’s player lost nearly two years to injury. Now she’s back and eager to get herself, Lyon and maybe even Norway to the top.

Gregg talks about his hopes prior to the Draw.

Sounders stars Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are part of the USMNT that just qualified for its first World Cup in eight years.

“The media has classified us as the golden generation and the generation that’s going to qualify for the next World Cup. So I think we do carry a lot of that weight on our shoulders. And you know, this qualifying for the World Cup is not only for us, it’s for the group before. It’s for the Clints [Dempseys], it’s for DeAndre [Yedlin], it’s for Jozy [Altidore], all the guys that didn’t get to do it again, we’ve now taken up that role to get the job done.”

The former international spoke at length at the game’s governing body not taking a tough enough initial stance on key human rights issues.

The Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of the World Cup has been accused of failing to respond to eight action requests set out by LGBTQ+ focused organizations 15 months ago.

I decided to introduce my son to Dungeons And Dragons over lockdown. He's a monster. Someone send help.

When Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer was preparing for his first physical with the new franchise, there was one step he could skip. While everyone else on the team was taking their vision tests, he finished early. The German goaltender has color vision deficiency, more commonly known as colorblindness, and he’s known that since he was a child.

