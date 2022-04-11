Major Link Soccer: Rest In Peace, Dwayne Haskins

Over the weekend we learned of the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. Some people, in a rush to break news rather than mourn the loss of life, treated the passing as if it were a player transaction. It was a reminder that we all have a responsibility to remember that athletes are people, first and foremost, and not just characters on a show or in a video game. They have families and friends, full lives, hopes and dreams that extend beyond the stadiums in which they ply their trade, and it is cruel and inhumane to boil them down to their stat lines or the biggest failures of their careers. If we can’t see athletes as human beings, why are we doing this?

Soccer stuff also happened, but what’s a bunch of games when compared to a life?

Seattle

Out of a year lost to injury, inspired by his grandfather’s ALS diagnoses, Lucas Meek launched a charitable 5v5 tournament. How UW men’s soccer star Lucas Meek turned an injury setback into meaningful change | The Seattle Times

Atencio was included alongside some pretty big names for his role in helping his side win the Premier Division of the tournament in 2018, then becoming the first MLS side to win the Champions Division in 2019. Josh Atencio named to Generation adidas Cup all-time Best XI | Seattle Sounders

Alfonso Ocampo Chavez scored his fourth header of the season, scoring in three straight games, but Tacoma Defiance just couldn’t overcome the deficit they found themselves in. St. Louis CITY2 staves off late Defiance comeback in 4-3 win | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/American lower division BroSo

It’s entirely too early to claim that Charlotte FC have any “rivalries” in MLS, but what they do have is a home win to hold over Atlanta United’s heads. Charlotte FC crash the Southern rivalry party with key win over Atlanta United | MLSSoccer.com

I’m profoundly grateful that the Sounders had the weekend off and got to skip out on all of the weirdness that the league had to offer. Revs are a mess, Orlando's offense needs a spark, goalkeeper howlers galore & more from Week 6 | MLSSoccer.com

El Trafico could not have been any funnier if it was a mid-2000s Will Ferrell vehicle. El Trafico delivers: Chicharito-led LA Galaxy earn "pride of the city" against LAFC | MLSSoccer.com

With this home loss to Nashville, Sporting Kansas City have now gone 4-9-0, -7 since the whole choke slam incident from October of last year. Recap: Sporting KC 1, Nashville SC 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Joe Hanson isn’t just a talented prospect with the Vancouver Whitecaps, he’s a Yukon gold. From Whitehorse to Whitecaps: Yukon soccer player set to suit up for first pro game in Canada | CBC News

The actor formed an ownership group that includes athletes and Hollywood stars to found a different type of team. The club has already sold nearly 16,000 season tickets. Natalie Portman wanted to shift football culture. So she founded Angel City FC | NWSL | The Guardian

Beth Mead has scored three hat tricks in six month for England in World Cup Qualifying. Beth Mead says being dropped was motivation for England goal glut | England women's football team | The Guardian

Katie Stengel has been outstanding since her arrival in Liverpool, and earned the club’s player of the month award for March as she helped them secure promotion. Katie Stengel Caps Great Month With Standard Chartered Award - The Liverpool Offside

USA

Uzbekistan may not be the toughest test for the USWNT, but the new-look squad is clearly capable of doing incredible things. Sophia Smith, Mal Pugh lead the way as the USWNT defeat Uzbekistan 9-1 - All For XI

Dortmund will be without Gio Reyna for the remainder of the season after he suffered a serious injury six minutes into this weekend’s game, with also puts him doubt for the World Cup this Fall. Borussia Dortmund confirm Reyna's season is over as USMNT star injures muscle & tendon | Goal.com

World men’s football

The second leg of Liverpool vs. Manchester City was poised and discussed as a title-deciding bout, and the match lived up to the billing. Klopp Talk: “It Was Like A Boxing Fight” - The Liverpool Offside

The latest Leeds win puts Jesse Marsch’s side 9 points clear of relegation, but having played two more games than the last team in the drop zone. Match Recap: Watford 0-3 Leeds United - Through It All Together

Light a candle for your Arsenal friends, they could use all the support they can get. Arsenal 1 - Brighton 2 match report: not enough - The Short Fuse

After what was a truly dire situation not too long ago, things are really starting to look up again for Barcelona under Xavi’s guidance. Ansu Fati’s return one of many highlights for Xavi’s Barcelona - Barca Blaugranes

Bayern Munich got roasted for a somewhat inconsistent season by a sports psychologist, apparently, which seems rather odd. Sports psychologist analyzes the state of Bayern Munich heading into Villarreal showdown - Bavarian Football Works

What’s on TV today?

