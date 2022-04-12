Major Link Soccer: The Texas MLS sides are looking better

MLS

Advertisers who partner with Major League Soccer can potentially boost sales by more than 10%, according to a new study by Nielsen Sports. Nielsen: How Major League Soccer drives strong sponsor sales | Ad Age

Major League Soccer is experiencing a player development surge, as highlighted by the impact homegrown players are making on first teams and record-breaking European transfers. "We cracked the code": How MLS player development is meeting the world's best | MLSSoccer.com

It was a good weekend for MLS’s Texas trio. You might even call it their best weekend ever. Texas turnaround: What has Austin, Dallas & Houston looking up in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

After a thrilling, dramatic Los Angeles derby, LAFC have been knocked off their perch, leaving Philadelphia as the new leader of MLS Power Rankings. MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia is the new No. 1 as New England continues its free fall

Sophia Smith on her contract extension with Thorns FC, the new generation of the USWNT, and how she finds balance while striving to be the best. Sophia Smith: Finding balance while striving to be the best - Stumptown Footy

World

Manchester United picked hiring manager Ralf Rangnick over Antonio Conte, who joined Tottenham, and now they really wish they hadn’t. Tottenham's Antonio Conte showing Man United what changing coach midseason can do

UEFA ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid’s stadium for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City. UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico Madrid stadium for Man City Champions League clash

The players of Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv have had their lives turned upside down by war, but football is offering them hope. Dynamo Kyiv: Ukrainian champions decamp to Bucharest to spread story of grief and hope - BBC Sport

Steph Houghton has been the figurehead for the Lionesses for eight years but Leah Williamson will now take on the role of captain. Steph Houghton: End of era for England as Man City defender hands over captaincy - BBC Sport

Didier Drogba will be one of six candidates to run for president of Ivory Coast’s football federation later this month. Didier Drogba: Ex-Chelsea star cleared to stand in Ivory Coast polls - BBC Sport

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says the Women’s World Cup qualifier with England is likely to be “emotional”. Northern Ireland v England: 'Special' to play at sold-out Windsor Park - Callaghan - BBC Sport

The former Colombia and Real Madrid midfielder Freddy Rincón sustained severe head injuries after an accident in the city of Cali. Former Colombia player Freddy Rincón in critical condition after car crash | Colombia | The Guardian

The 1958 group, who are organising the march on Saturday, said: ‘This is start of constant, relentless, legal and peaceful protests’. Manchester United supporters planning Glazers protest before Norwich match | Manchester United | The Guardian

Paris Saint-Germain’s veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos would like to play four or five more years of top-level football before retiring, according to an interview he gave to Prime Video. PSG's Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top

Netherlands football coach Louis van Gaal insisted Monday that he was fit enough to lead his nation to the World Cup finals saying his prostate cancer treatment has been successful. Netherlands coach Van Gaal says cancer treatment behind him

Man United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after a loss to Everton. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo investigated by police following fan incident

What’s on TV?

12 CONCACAF W Championship matches kicking off at 1:00 PM, 1:30 PM and then every hour from 3:00 PM through 6:00 PM, all matches are on Paramount+. CONCACAF uses the tournament as a way to determine World Cup Qualification with the top teams from this round advancing to the final 8 team tournament in July. The top 4 teams from the final round will advance to the 2023 World Cup, while the 3rd place teams from each group will go to intercontinental playoffs. The US and Canada advanced to the final round without paying in the current W Championship round. The winner of the tournament also qualifies to the 2024 Olympics.

9:00 AM - Denmark v. Azerbaijan - UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Norway v. Poland - UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

11:55 AM - Northern Ireland v. England - UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid v. Chelsea - UEFA Champions Leauge - CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bayern Munich v. Villarreal - UEFA Champions Leauge - Galavision, Paramount+

7:00 PM - Cruz Azul v. Pumas UNAM - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN, UniMas