Major Link Soccer: Fernandinho to depart Man City at end of season

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Over the last few years, analytics in MLS has been turned on its head. Whereas five years ago if a team had one person “doing analytics” it was a big deal, now, questions are asked if a club doesn’t and it is not uncommon for clubs to have multiple people on staff. State of MLS Analytics Tier List - 2022 Season — American Soccer Analysis

The making of Jesse Marsch in MLS predates the league’s inception. It goes back to when he was in college. "Jesse Marsch is a winner": Untold stories about Leeds United's MLS-bred manager | MLSSoccer.com

Bruce Arena described his side’s 3-2 loss to the previously winless Inter Miami CF as “another gift.” What is wrong with the New England Revolution? | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s soccer

Twenty years later and with England on verge of hosting the Euros, players of south Asian descent celebrate the film and what it meant for the sport. ‘A cultural moment’: what Bend It Like Beckham meant for UK women’s football | The Guardian

On the 20th anniversary of the release of Bend It Like Beckham, we reflect on one of the most successful British football films. Bend It Like Beckham: Five reasons the film is still iconic 20 years on - BBC Sport

International soccer

The goals came early and often as another dominant win caps off the April friendlies. USWNT 2022 April Friendlies: USA 9-0 Uzbekistan - there were, once again, a lot of goals - Stars and Stripes FC

Natasha Harding scored to mark her 100th international appearance and OL Reign’s Jess Fishlock scored an insurance goal as Wales claimed a critical 3-0 World Cup qualifying win in Kazakhstan. Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifying: Kazakhstan 0-3 Wales - BBC Sport

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial in June to face Swiss corruption charges over a payment of more than $2 million. Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini to face Swiss corruption trial in June over $2m payment | ESPN

FIFA is getting into the streaming platform business with a football version of Netflix and Amazon Prime. FIFA to rival Netflix, Amazon Prime with new football streaming platform | ESPN

World club soccer

The 36-year-old midfielder says he will return to Brazil in the summer. Pep Guardiola shocked by Fernandinho announcing Manchester City exit | The Guardian

Klopp insists he will consider who is fresh when preparing lineups. Liverpool v Benfica: Jurgen Klopp says Man City semi-final will not influence selection - BBC Sport

Klopp criticised the Premier League and TV companies of throwing ‘a stick between the legs’ of Liverpool’s bid for silverware with a crowded fixture schedule. Jürgen Klopp hits out at Liverpool’s crowded fixture schedule | The Guardian

Derby County’s prospective new owner Chris Kirchner indicates Wayne Rooney will stay in charge of the club next season. Wayne Rooney will remain manager, says prospective new Derby County owner Kirchner - BBC Sport

A Premier League supporters’ group accuses UEFA of attempting to return to the “discredited idea of a European Super League” with its plans to revamp the Champions League. Fans’ group criticises UEFA’s plan for 36-team Champions League - BBC Sport

Manchester United are set to miss out on a £12 million transfer fee for Andreas Pereira, sources have told ESPN. Man United to miss out on £12m Andreas Pereira fee - sources | ESPN

Erik ten Hag is a football obsessive but his background means Manchester United might need him more than he needs them. Erik ten Hag: What can Man Utd expect if they appoint Ajax boss as their new manager? - BBC Sport

Stephen Pagliuca, co-owner of the Boston Celtics basketball team, has confirmed his interest in buying Chelsea, insisting his takeover would ensure the club continued competing for major honors. Boston Celtics co-owner vows to ensure Chelsea remain ‘habitual winners’ | The Guardian

So close, yet so far away. Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4 agg.), Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings - We Ain’t Got No History

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years with a 2-1 aggregate win. Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (1-2 agg): Spanish side stun Bayern with late Chukwueze winner - BBC Sport

12:00 PM: Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Liverpool vs. Benfica (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / Galavision

5:00 PM: Memphis 901 vs. FC Tulsa (USL Championship) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: NYCFC vs. Seattle Sounders (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN

6:05 PM: Guadalajara vs. Monterrey (Liga MX) — Telemundo / UNIVERSO

7:00 PM: Oakland Roots vs. San Diego Loyal (USL Championship) — ESPN+