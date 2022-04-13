Arguably the biggest non-final in Seattle Sounders history is going down tonight at Red Bull Arena. Heading into the match against New York City FC holding a 3-1 aggregate-goal advantage, nothing less than the opportunity to host the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final is on the line. The Sounders can achieve that goal by winning, tying or losing by just one goal. Heck, as long as they score, they can even lose by two goals and still host Pumas UNAM in May.

Based on how they come into this game, there’s every reason to think the Sounders should feel confident in their ability to get a result. They will have as close to a fully healthy squad as they’ve had all year, with Nouhou likely returning to the lineup after serving a yellow-card suspension. They’re also coming off their two best performances of the season, including one against this same NYCFC team that staked them to the lead they have.

Should be fun.

Notes

Away goals are in effect. NYCFC would advance if they win 2-0, or by more than two goals.

As a reminder, there is no overtime. If the game ends with NYCFC leading 3-1, it will go directly to kicks from the spot.

The game is being played at Red Bull Arena because Concacaf refused to approve Yankee Stadium as an acceptable facility.

Yes, the game really kicks off at 9 PM local time.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

NYCFC

OUT: Maxime Chanot (upper body); Maxi Moralez (trunk)

Sounders

OUT: Yeimar Gomez Andrade (high-ankle sprain)

Suspended with next yellow: Xavier Arreaga

Officials

REF: Daneon Parchment; AR1: Ojay Duhaney; AR2: Nicholas Anderson; 4TH: Randy Encarnación; VAR: Ricardo Montero; AVAR: Juan Calderón

How to Watch

Match date/time: Wednesday, 6 PM PT

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com, TUDN.com

National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: TUDN (Carlos Pavon, Daniel Nohra & Ramses Sandoval)

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.