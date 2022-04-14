Major Link Soccer: Man City and Liverpool advance in Champions League

Seattle

USWNT defender Alana Cook is one of the shining lights amongst the next generation of USWNT stars. The OL Reign player speaks to Goal’s Ameé Ruszkai and Ryan Tolmich about her career so far from the early days at Stanford to playing in Paris, as well as regularly featuring for her country. From college to Champions League to her country - USWNT's Alana Cook on her career so far

MLS

New York City FC couldn’t quite pull off a comeback result against Seattle Sounders FC in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, but it wasn’t for lack of chances. "This is the team I know": NYCFC left encouraged despite CCL exit to Seattle | MLSSoccer.com

For the first time in club history, Seattle Sounders FC are going to the Concacaf Champions League Final, courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night that delivered a 4-2 aggregate victory over New York City FC in the CCL semifinals. Recap: New York City FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (4-2 aggregate: SEA advance to CCL Final) | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle Sounders FC beat New York City FC by a 4-2 aggregate scoreline on Wednesday evening, booking a two-legged championship series with Pumas UNAM. The first leg will be in Mexico City, while the second leg will be in Seattle. Liga MX, again: MLS must go through Pumas to win 2022 CCL title | MLSSoccer.com

The knockout rounds kicked off on Wednesday, taking center stage at the Generation adidas Cup. Generation adidas Cup Day 5 recap: Bryan Destin and Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United to reach quarterfinals | MLSSoccer.com

Questions remain as to whether the Portland Timbers management tried to convince the partner of a player to avoid pressing charges related to a domestic violence allegation. The Portland Timbers Deny a Cover-Up. Fans Demand the Truth. | The Nation

Players from the Timbers and Thorns will compete on mixed teams in a charity event gathering funds for UNICEF. Portland Timbers and Thorns to play co-ed match to raise money for Ukraine - oregonlive.com

In this week’s newsletter: we speak to the head coach of the newly-established team spearheaded by Natalie Portman. Angel City FC writing their own story as NWSL arrival approaches | Women's football | The Guardian

Eleven’s contract with the USL W League covers select regular season and post season games for the new women’s soccer competition. USL’s W League agrees exclusive global rights deal with Eleven - SportsPro

For the Challenge Cup, the NWSL adopted the same harsh yellow-card accumulation rules as the World Cup, but does that policy make sense? Harsh yellow card accumulation rules hurt the main attraction — the players – Equalizer Soccer

USA/CONCACAF

With goals from Lavelle, Macario, Pugh, Rodman, Purce, and Sanchez, the USWNT finished out a set of two friendlies against Uzbekistan. In a night of firsts, the USWNT claims a 9-0 victory over Uzbekistan - All For XI

México will head to the Concacaf W Championship with a dominant 6-0 win over an upstart Puerto Rico. Concacaf W Qualification match recap: México 6, Puerto Rico 0 - FMF State Of Mind

With USA set to co-host the 2026 World Cup, FIFA officials state that SoFi does not meet the requirements necessary to stage a soccer game. FIFA Officials: SoFi Stadium's Dimensions Are "Too Narrow" | Front Office Sports

FOX Sports Announces FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Broadcast Schedule | Fox Sports PressPass

World

More than 30 players allege they have been victims of sexual abuse in Gabon’s football system since the early 1990s. ‘Explaining this is not easy’: how sexual abuse allegations rocked football in Gabon | Gabon | The Guardian

Everton have signed a contract with Laing O’Rourke to complete the construction of a new stadium at Bramley Moore dock. Everton sign contract to complete new stadium construction | Everton | The Guardian

Club started ‘match for peace’ series in Warsaw watched by thousands of refugees from Russia’s attack on their homeland. ‘I cry every day’: in the stands with Ukrainians as Dynamo Kyiv play again | Dynamo Kyiv | The Guardian

Northern Ireland women’s team boss Kenny Shiels has apologised after he came under fire for claiming female footballers concede goals in clusters because they are “more emotional than men”. N. Ireland boss apologises after saying women 'more emotional' than men

Andres Iniesta won pretty much everything with Barcelona and Spain but the legendary midfielder risks seeing out the tail end of his glittering career in the mire of a relegation dogfight. Iniesta in relegation mire as Spain legend's Japan move turns sour

Police had to intervene after an ill-tempered end to Atletico Madrid’s 0-0 draw with Man City in the Champions League spilled over into the tunnel. Manchester City's tunnel clash with Atletico Madrid leads to police intervention

Xavi Hernandez has said Barcelona is the “most difficult club in the world” because of the demands on his team to win while playing good football. Barcelona are 'most difficult club in the world,' excellence in everything - Xavi Hernandez

Villarreal players were critical of Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann for failing to respect the Spanish outfit. Villarreal slam Bayern Munich after Champions League shock: Got what they deserve

Granit Xhaka has said he was close to leaving Arsenal after he was booed off and clashed with his own supporters during a Premier League match. Granit Xhaka: I almost left Arsenal over 'pure hate' from fans, relationship will never be the same

Wales are one of four countries who have bid to host the Nations League Finals in the summer of 2023. Uefa Nations League: Wales bid to host 2023 Finals - BBC Sport

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is on the brink of being confirmed as Manchester United’s new manager. Erik ten Hag: Man Utd on brink of appointing Ajax boss - BBC Sport

The deadline for final submissions from the four Chelsea bidders is on Thursday, but who is best placed? Chelsea deadline: Four bidders remain - but who is best placed? - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Atalanta v. RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

9:45 AM - PSV v. Leicester City - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Al Jazira vs Mumbai City - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Foolad vs Ahal - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Al Duhail vs Pakhtakor - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Barcelona v. Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Olympique Lyon v. West Ham - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Rangers v. Sporting Braga - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Slavia Praha v. Feyenoord - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Roma vs Bodø / Glimt - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - PAOK v. Olympique Marseille - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al Shabab - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Al Gharafa vs Al Ahli - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Al Taawon vs Sepahan - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Gimnasia La Plata vs Sarmiento - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Atlas v. Mazatlan - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - OL Reign v. San Diego Wave - NWSL Challenge Cup - Paramount+