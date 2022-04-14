NYCFC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

It wasn’t easy, but the Seattle Sounders made club history by qualifying for their first-ever Concacaf Champions League final by securing a 1-1 tie in the second leg of their semifinal against New York City FC on Wednesday. Raúl Ruidíaz scored a first-half goal and for awhile it looked like the Sounders might cruise. But a goal by Santiago Rodriguez early in the second half flipped the match on its head and the Sounders had to hold on for dear life from there.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – New York City FC 1

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Referee: Daneion Parchment

Assistants: Ojay Duhaney, Nicholas Anderson

Fourth Official: Randy Encarnación Solano

VAR: Ricardo Montero

Attendance: 6,413

Weather: 65 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nouhou) 28’

NYC – Santiago Rodríguez (Thiago Andrade) 51’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC – Valentin Castellanos (caution) 2’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 45’+1’

SEA – Stefan Frei (caution) 84’

NYC – Santiago Rodríguez (caution) 90’+1’

NYC – Alexander Callens (caution) 90’+6’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Kelyn Rowe 70’); João Paulo, Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Obed Vargas 77’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 83’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jimmy Medranda, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 7

New York City FC – Sean Johnson; Thiago Martins, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen (Keaton Parks 77’), Tayvon Gray; Alfredo Morales (Heber Araujo 76’), Nicolas Acevedo (Gabriel Pereira 46’), Thiago Andrade, Santiago Rodríguez, Talles Magno; Valentin Castellanos

Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Christopher Gloster, Vukashin Latinovich, Gedion Zelalem

Total shots: 25

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 10

Saves: 4