Concacaf Champions League finals schedule announced

The two legs of the Concacaf Champions League final will be played on April 27 in Mexico City and on May 4 in Seattle, it was announced on Tuesday. The April 27 match will start at 7:30 PM PT (9:30 PM local time) while the May 4 match will kick off 7 PM PT.

Both Pumas UNAM and the Seattle Sounders will be playing in their first CCL finals of the modern era. Pumas last advanced to the Concacaf championship in 2005 and last won it in 1989 when it was played in a different format.

The Mexico leg will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, a 69,000-seat stadium that was first built in 1950 and was once the national stadium prior to games being moved across town to Estadio Azteca.

This will be the first time an international championship will be played at Lumen Field, which has previously hosted two U.S. Open Cup finals (2010, 2011) and MLS Cup (2019). MLS Cup set the Lumen Field attendance record at 69,274. The all-time attendance record for a CCL game is 66,208, set in 2015 for a match between Club America and Herediano at Azteca.