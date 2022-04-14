It took about an hour for Sounders to sell out lower bowl

The lower bowl of Lumen Field sold out within an hour of the Seattle Sounders making tickets for their leg of the Concacaf Champions League final available to the public, the team announced on Thursday. The Sounders then began selling seats in the 300 section and as of late Thursday had opened up about a quarter of that inventory. There about 32,000 seats in the lower bowl with another 25,000 or so in the third deck.

The Sounders will be attempting to become the first MLS team to win the CCL when they play UNAM Pumas in the two-legged final. They are just the fifth MLS team to make it this far. The Sounders’ home leg is on May 4.

“We are on the doorstep of a watershed moment for our club and Major League Soccer, as the Sounders look to become the first MLS team to win Concacaf Champions League,” Sounders FC Owner & President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa said in a team release. “Our home leg of the Champions League Final is one of the most significant matches in team history, and it’s clear that our fans feel the enormity of the moment, as our lower bowl inventory sold out within an hour of being open to the general public. Our players thrive on the homefield advantage that our passionate fan base creates at Lumen Field, and we want to generate the strongest possible atmosphere as we take on a quality Pumas side on May 4. With the chance to hoist a trophy – one of the only trophies missing from our club’s collection and a rare continental title – this is honestly a historic opportunity.”

The CCL attendance record is 66,208, set in 2015 when Club America hosted CS Herediano at Estadio Azteca. The largest crowd to ever watch an MLS team play in CCL is 61,004 when the Montreal Impact hosted Club America in the second leg of the 2014-15 final at Olympic Stadium.