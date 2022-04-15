Major Link Soccer: The Herons are coming

DeAndre Yedlin returns to play in Seattle. The Leagues Cup is a showcase rather than good teams? Vancouver is back in the Canadian World Cup bid. And a packed weekend of soccer to watch.

Seattle Sounders get big boost from Jackson Ragen, back home after four years away at college 04/13/2022

The Tower of Power gets a feature over at Soccer America.

Up Next: Building on Momentum Against Seattle | Inter Miami CF

After claiming Inter Miami’s a thrilling 3-2 win over 2021 Supporters’ Shield champions the New England Revolution over the weekend at DRV PNK Stadium, the team will travel to Seattle to face the Sounders for the first time in club history on Saturday, April 16.

MATCH PREVIEW: Inter Miami CF to Visit the Seattle Sounders on Saturday | Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF (1W-4L-1D, 4 points) will take on the Seattle Sounders FC (2W-2L-1D, 7 points) for the first time in club history on Saturday, April 16 after clinching the team’s first win of the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season in its last fixture.

Yedlin on Facing Former Club: “It will be a real challenge and I am looking forward to it” | Inter Miami CF

Always Remember The Beginning

MLS

SSFC Spotlight: Brandon Vazquez leads MLS scoring table - Stars and Stripes FC

The dual-national is putting everything together.

LAFC to feature in Leagues Cup showcase - Angels on Parade

It's like the Leagues Cup but without the good teams.

LA Galaxy vs. Chivas, LAFC vs. Club America set for SoFi Stadium summer double-header

The LA Galaxy will take on Chivas, while LAFC will face off against Club America in a preview of the expanded Leagues Cup tournament.

Why Chris Durkin returned to D.C. United - The Washington Post

Since Durkin’s return, United has observed a different player and person.

USMNT and Global Men’s Soccer

Mexico announces friendlies against Nigeria, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Paraguay in the United States in preparation for 2022 World Cup - FMF State Of Mind

The four friendlies to be played in June and August would add to the April 30th friendly against Guatemala to be played in Orlando.

Pumas qualify to CONCACAF Champions League Final after holding Cruz Azul to scoreless tie - FMF State Of Mind

Pumas got a 0-0 tie away to Cruz Azul got get a 2-1 aggregate win and qualify to the CCL Final.

Vancouver replaces Montreal as proposed Canada 2026 World Cup site

B.C. Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, has been added as a proposed site in Canada to host matches at the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4 agg): German side reach semi-finals - BBC Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt stun Barcelona at the Nou Camp to set up a Europa League semi-final against West Ham.

USWNT and Global WoSo

Three takeaways from the 2022 Concacaf W Championship Qualifications - FMF State Of Mind

México’s dominance, the emergence of nations on the footballing stage, and a look ahead toward the Concacaf W Championship in July.

Shiels’ spiel highlights the struggles across all of society - All For XI

The Northern Ireland boss is under fire for outdated and sexist post-match comments.

Ashley Hatch — clubeleven

Like life, soccer can bring out the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Given the intense emotions in the game, it’s no secret that teams on all levels, from recreation to national teams, begin to feel like families. Particularly for professional players, it can be especially alienating traveling the world in chase of tactical improvement, trophy lifts, and personal development. In both the highs and lows, leaning on family is a necessary skill. Enter Ashley Hatch.

What to Watch This Weekend

Friday

There are TEN AFC Champions League matches on Paramount+ from 2:00 AM PT to 3:15 PM PT. ESPN+ has five English Championship matches.

Noon PT — Milan vs Genoa in Serie A action on Paramount+. Both Milanese clubs are in action, watching Milan roll at home is probably going to be more entertaining than Inter on the road.

4:00 PM PT — Detroit City vs Birmingham Legion in USL Championship action on ESPN Deportes. DCFC put on a great show.

5:00 PM PT — Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup action on CBS Sports Network. Current have a chance at making the semis. Dash have a chance at not finishing last in the Central.

Saturday

There are 16 USL Championship/League One matches on ESPN+ in the afternoon and evening.

7:00 AM PT — Southampton vs Arsenal in EPL action on CNBC. Am I listing this because I find it funny that the business news channel is hosting soccer? Yes.

12:30 PM PT — San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC in MLS action on Univison/TUDN. The ‘yotes should crush the ‘quakes.

4:00 PM PT — Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Paramount+. Courage look to be the beast of the east. Pride

7:00 PM PT — US vs the Herons of Miami in someone has to lose to Seattle action on FS1/FOX Deportes.

Sunday

10:00 AM PT — UNAM Pumas vs Monterrey in Liga MX action on Univision/TUDN. Scout the CCL Final opponent.

3:00 PM PT — US vs Angel City in NWSL Challenge Cup action on CBS Sports Network. RDOH.

3:00 PM PT — US vs Whitecaps 2 in MLS Next Pro action on MLSNextPro.com. This is an “enhanced” broadcast which means they have an analyst and more cameras. Still no replays, which is rather rough on an Easter Sunday going up against another local team.