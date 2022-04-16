Coming off their Concacaf Champions League semifinal match on Wednesday, the Seattle Sounders will likely rotate their lineup heavily on Saturday against Inter Miami. The good news is two-fold: the Sounders have several rested veterans ready to step into starting roles and Miami is, once again, pretty bad.
Miami has lost both of their road games by a collective score of 8-2 and are just 1-4-1 overall.
The Sounders, meanwhile, are riding a seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a 2-0-1 record in their last three league games.
Notes
- This is the first meeting between the Sounders and Inter Miami, who entered the league in 2020. It also marks DeAndre Yedlin’s first match in Seattle since 2014.
- Despite winning for the first time this year in their last game, Miami still sits last in the Eastern Conference, having allowed an MLS-worst 15 goals.
- The Sounders are allowing a league-high 15.8 shots per game through their first five league games.
Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension
Seattle
OUT: Dylan Teves (R hamstring strain); Yeimar Gómez Andrade (High ankle sprain)
Inter Miami:
OUT: Ian Fray (R ACL); Joevin Jones (undisclosed); Gonzalo Higuain (knee); Nick Marsman (undisclosed); Victor Ulloa (undisclosed); Robbie Robinson (undisclosed); Ryan Sailor (undisclosed)
QUESTIONABLE: Damion Lowe (undisclosed); Edison Azcona (undisclosed); Bryce Duke (undisclosed); Kieran Gibbs (undisclosed)
Officials
REF: Joe Dickerson; AR1: Mike Rottersman; AR2: Chris Elliott; 4TH: Brad Jensen; VAR: Kevin Stott; AVAR: Joshua Patlak
How to Watch
Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:25 PM PT
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com
National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden)
Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)
Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)
International TV:
Belgium & Luxembourg: Eleven Sports
Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)
China: China Sports Media
China (Closed-Circuit TV): Star Sports
Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)
Georgia: Silk Sport
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)
India: Eurosport
Latin America: ESPN Latin America
Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports
Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands
Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa
Sweden: C-More
Ukraine: Football 1
United Kingdom & Ireland: Free Sports
Lineups
Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.
This is Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami; watch with us
Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Loading comments...