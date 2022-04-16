Coming off their Concacaf Champions League semifinal match on Wednesday, the Seattle Sounders will likely rotate their lineup heavily on Saturday against Inter Miami. The good news is two-fold: the Sounders have several rested veterans ready to step into starting roles and Miami is, once again, pretty bad.

Miami has lost both of their road games by a collective score of 8-2 and are just 1-4-1 overall.

The Sounders, meanwhile, are riding a seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a 2-0-1 record in their last three league games.

Notes

This is the first meeting between the Sounders and Inter Miami, who entered the league in 2020. It also marks DeAndre Yedlin’s first match in Seattle since 2014.

Despite winning for the first time this year in their last game, Miami still sits last in the Eastern Conference, having allowed an MLS-worst 15 goals.

The Sounders are allowing a league-high 15.8 shots per game through their first five league games.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Dylan Teves (R hamstring strain); Yeimar Gómez Andrade (High ankle sprain)

Inter Miami:

OUT: Ian Fray (R ACL); Joevin Jones (undisclosed); Gonzalo Higuain (knee); Nick Marsman (undisclosed); Victor Ulloa (undisclosed); Robbie Robinson (undisclosed); Ryan Sailor (undisclosed)

QUESTIONABLE: Damion Lowe (undisclosed); Edison Azcona (undisclosed); Bryce Duke (undisclosed); Kieran Gibbs (undisclosed)

Officials

REF: Joe Dickerson; AR1: Mike Rottersman; AR2: Chris Elliott; 4TH: Brad Jensen; VAR: Kevin Stott; AVAR: Joshua Patlak

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:25 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com

National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

International TV:

Belgium & Luxembourg: Eleven Sports

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

China (Closed-Circuit TV): Star Sports

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

India: Eurosport

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Free Sports

Lineups

