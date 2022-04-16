Sounders vs. Inter Miami, recap: Yedlin wins his homecoming

The Seattle Sounders suffered from a Concacaf Champions League hangover as they lost 1-0 to Inter Miami at home. The obvious storyline from the night is that the Sounders made 10 changes from their lineup Wednesday night in CCL. Miami took all the motivation they needed from facing a team that while also being down several key players. The Sounders were not without chances to get something from the match, outshooting their opponents 20-9 over the course of the evening.

Key Moments

10’ - Vargas cross to Bruin in the box after a spell of possession, moments later Miami counter with a dangerous opportunity. Both teams’ first chances of the game.

21’ - Seattle attacks with a patient spell of possession, ending with Medranda putting in a dangerous cross but no one is able to connect for a worthwhile effort. In the same minute, Sounders win the ball back from a Miami goal kick that results in a corner.

30’ - Atencio, Vargas, and Leyva combine nicely in the midfield that results in a poor shot from Atencio. Very nice move but very poor shot.

32’ - Mota stops a promising counter attack and earns the match’s first yellow.

36’ - Big save from Cleveland. Nearly spills it but recovers well.

41’ - Robbie Robinson opens the scoring on a counter attack. Hometown kid DeAndre Yedlin with the assist. Poor defending from the Sounders. 1-0 Miami.

45+1’ - We nearly saw our patented Jimmy Medranda banger but the keeper makes an easy save.

46’ - The Roldans are on in the second half for Medranda and Atencio.

60’ - After a sustained bout of possession from the Sounders, Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin nearly combine for a goal. Bruin put Roldan’s cross just wide with a header.

70’ - Albert Rusnak and Raul Ruidiaz replace Will Bruin and Danny Leyva.

77’ - Miami counters well after a Sounders corner kick and Capana forces Cleveland into his second save of the match.

79’ - Damion Lowe nearly scores an own goal against his former team.

84’ - Lodeiro replaces Leo Chu.

Stoppage time - Seattle has a promising attack and a scramble in the box ended because Cissoko and Lowe clash heads.

Three thoughts

Too Many Changes?: Coming off the 1-1 draw in New Jersey against NYCFC to secure a 4-2 aggregate win to advance to the CCL final, the Sounders decided to make 10 changes in the starting lineup tonight. The only hold over starter from Wednesday was centerback Xavier Arreaga. In fact, only four of the starters played any minutes whatsoever on Wednesday night against NYCFC.

Welcome home, Deandre: Seattle’s original homegrown product got to come home and play in from of his home fans for the first time in 8 years. Not only did he get to see his friends and family, but he also walked away with a game winning assist.

What’s up Jimmy?:In the offseason, the Sounders were able to unload Brad Smith and his huge contract in order to free up some cap space on the roster. The thought that was Jimmy Medranda was going to be an adequate deputy for when Nouhou couldn’t play, but tonight’s performance casts some doubts on that. He was a horror show for Miami’s goal

Medranda was a mess on this whole sequence but a lot went wrong. pic.twitter.com/X7Y8sZY70x — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) April 17, 2022

Did you see that?!?!

DeAndre Yedlin records his first assist in Seattle since 2014.

DeAndre Yedlin with a dime in his return home!



And Robbie Robinson opens the scoring for @InterMiamiCF against Seattle. pic.twitter.com/whdxL24M3G — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 17, 2022

He said what?!?!

‘They’re pissed. I think that’s great. Guys were waiting for their chance. You can go up and down the roster, they’re not happy.’ - schmetzer — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) April 17, 2022

One stats to tell the story

5,539 miles: That’s the combined distance that both teams traveled this week to get to Seattle for this game.

Man of the Match