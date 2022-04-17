OL Reign are back in action at Lumen Field this afternoon. They face expansion club Angel City in a match that airs on CBS Sports Network (or Twitch for international viewers).

The Reign currently sit at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup and have one game remaining after their Easter Sunday match — a road trip to San Diego next weekend. A win today will put them in a good position to advance to the semifinals on May 4 (location still TBD for those games).

After conceding 11 goals in their first 4 matches, Angel City had the last two weeks during the international break to train together as a squad and get more organized. They’ll be looking to show their potential when they take on the Reign this afternoon.

What to Watch

Be ruthless on set pieces

No giveaways in dangerous spots

Limit Angel City’s touches in the box

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Tziarra King (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf), Rose Lavelle (illness)

Angel City

OUT: Katie Cousins (right hip), Sarah Gorden (right knee), Paige Nielsen (illness), M.A. Vignola (right hip), Christen Press (Covid protocol)

Lineups

Highlights

34' Goaaaaaal, Bethany Balcer!

BB8 sneaks through for her second of the season @bethanybalcer | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/4q6ViKOv6N — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 17, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, April 17, 3 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming (US/Canada): CBS Sports

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Angel City Challenge Cup gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.