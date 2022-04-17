OL Reign are back in action at Lumen Field this afternoon. They face expansion club Angel City in a match that airs on CBS Sports Network (or Twitch for international viewers).
The Reign currently sit at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup and have one game remaining after their Easter Sunday match — a road trip to San Diego next weekend. A win today will put them in a good position to advance to the semifinals on May 4 (location still TBD for those games).
After conceding 11 goals in their first 4 matches, Angel City had the last two weeks during the international break to train together as a squad and get more organized. They’ll be looking to show their potential when they take on the Reign this afternoon.
What to Watch
- Be ruthless on set pieces
- No giveaways in dangerous spots
- Limit Angel City’s touches in the box
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Tziarra King (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf), Rose Lavelle (illness)
Angel City
OUT: Katie Cousins (right hip), Sarah Gorden (right knee), Paige Nielsen (illness), M.A. Vignola (right hip), Christen Press (Covid protocol)
Lineups
Your Starting XI
https://t.co/poyvIk70kE#boldtogether #RGNvLA #NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/O3XaEeNrg9
Highlights
34' Goaaaaaal, Bethany Balcer!
34' Goaaaaaal, Bethany Balcer!

BB8 sneaks through for her second of the season
How to Watch
Date/Time: Sunday, April 17, 3 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle
TV: CBS Sports Network
Streaming (US/Canada): CBS Sports
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)
