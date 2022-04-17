Sounders vs. Inter Miami: Highlights, stats and quotes

Coming off an emotional midweek match and facing one of the league’s worst teams, the Seattle Sounders chose to rotate 10 players from the starting lineup. It didn’t go nearly as well as expected. Although they outshot their opponents 20-9, the Sounders gave up a goal near the end of the first half and fell 1-0 at home to Inter Miami on Saturday.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Inter Miami CF 1

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Joseph Dickerson

Assistants: Mike Rottersman, Cameron Blanchard

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 32,126

Weather: 44 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA – Robbie Robinson (DeAndre Yedlin, Leonardo Campana) 42’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA – Jean Mota (caution) 32’

MIA – Christopher McVey (caution) 40’

MIA – Gregore (caution) 90’

MIA – Mohammed Adams (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Josh Atencio (Cristian Roldan 46’), Jimmy Medranda (Alex Roldan 46’), Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Kelyn Rowe, Danny Levya (Albert Rusnák 71’); Léo Chú (Nico Lodeiro 85’), Fredy Montero, Obed Vargas; Will Bruin (Raúl Ruidíaz 70’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jackson Ragen, Samuel Adeniran, Nouhou

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 2

Inter Miami CF – Nick Marsman; Aimé Mabika, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin, Damion Lowe; Robert Taylor (Bryce Duke 64’), Jean Mota (Mohammed Adams 83’), Gregore; Ariel Lassiter (Noah Allen 72’), Robbie Robinson; Leonardo Campana

Substitutes not used: Drake Callender, Clement Diop, Emerson Rodríguez, Jairo Quinteros

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 20

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 4

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On if this was a trap game for Seattle:

“On the emotional side of the guys I started tonight, I don’t think it was a trap game for them. That’s how I would answer the question. I mean guys were excited to play, guys were getting an opportunity. I thought there was a good energy in the group, the one training day we did have. Tonight before the game I thought they were ready. I wouldn’t call it a trap game.”

SOUNDERS FC GOALKEEPER STEFAN CLEVELAND

On the overall feeling after the loss:

“I think everybody is disappointed. It’s a beatable team, especially at home. Everybody wants three points out of that game. I think we just got…we had some good moments in the second half, almost scored but just couldn’t break their block. Frustrating, for sure.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER DANNY LEYVA

On the team’s ability to control the midfield early:

“Yeah I think the first half overall, I think me and Josh [Atencio] and Fredy [Montero] did pretty well to get on the ball, just maintain possession. I think we needed a little more attacking movements up top and be able to be more dynamic but I didn’t think it was too bad in terms of possession, maintaining the ball and trying to break their lines so, we could have done better but I don’t think it was too bad.”