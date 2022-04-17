A heavily rotated Sounders squad hosted Inter Miami and lost via a fairly routine cross by a former teammate. DeAndre Yedlin got forward consistently and was able to put a dangerous ball in for Robbie Robinson to bundle home. Seattle dominated the second half as their all-star bench began to sub in, but Miami’s defending was resolute. And so, Seattle continues to leave points on the table early in the season.

Note: Some readers are experiencing rendering issues with the form on this page, especially on iOS devices. Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance