Major Link Soccer: GA Cup Champions

The Seattle Sounders U17s topped Tigres as they won the GA Cup final 2-0! They beat three Liga MX academies on their way to the podium. After the Sounders U17s became the first MLS side to win the top division of the competition, the Sounders are also now the only MLS academy to have repeated as champions or to have won the top division twice. OL Reign were in action at Lumen Field again as they beat Angel City FC thanks to a stoppage time winner from Olivia Van der Jagt, which keeps them at the top of the West in the Challenge Cup standings. The Seattle Sounders and Tacoma Defiance were also in action at home, but why dwell on our pain?

Seattle

Sam Hiatt spends plenty of her time in the 18 yard-box, but usually it’s not the opponent’s. Sam Hiatt scores an audacious chip in OL Reign’s victory over San Diego Wave - All For XI

Lauren Sato was recognized ahead of the game against San Diego Wave for her role as CEO of ADA Developers Academy, “a nonprofit, tuition-free coding school for women and gender diverse adults.” OL Reign Legend: Lauren Sato – CEO Of Ada Developers Academy — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

OL Reign went to the top of the West in the Challenge Cup standings, thanks in large part to a late, late header from Olivia Van Der Jagt’s first pro goal! Match Recap: OL Reign Fly by Angel City Thanks to Olivia Van der Jagt’s Stoppage Time Goal — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Marley Canales is now signed for the season after being drafted by the Reign. OL Reign Sign Marley Canales Through 2022 Season — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

The Sounders Academy were the first MLS side to win the top division of the GA Cup, and now they’re the first ones to repeat as champions! Sounders Academy U-17's defeat Tigres UANL, win 2022 Generation adidas Cup Final | Seattle Sounders

MLS/American men’s soccer

Diego Luna’s ceiling appears to be as high as his namesake. To the Moon! El Paso’s Diego Luna is USL Championship’s latest must-see young talent

Apple TV+ has made it’s first foray into sports streaming with some MLB broadcasts, and now they’re looking to expand that to MLS as the league hears bids for the new rights deal. Apple TV+ in Talks to Land MLS Broadcasting Rights; ESPN, Turner Also Interested – The Streamable

Matias Alameyda’s time with the Earthquakes coming to an end headlines the MLS news from the weekend. Quakes have finally had it with Almeyda, jumping on the Djordje bandwagon, Fire can't buy a goal & more from Week 7 | MLSSoccer.com

This piece is mostly about LAFC’s win, but the important thing to know is that SKC have now gone 4-10-0, -10 since the Choke Slam Situation. “It’s gonna be a fun year”: LAFC top MLS, think big after comeback win vs. Sporting KC | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

Fran Kirby has said that she’s dealt with fatigue for years, and is now taking time away in the hopes of being able to make a return to the game she loves. Fatigued Fran Kirby set for indefinite spell away from game | Sport | The Times

Jasmyne Spencer is always worth your time. Back Yard Footy - Jasmine Spencer - Beautiful Game Network

Trinity Rodman is the present and the future, so get on board the hype train! Trinity Rodman strikes twice as Washington Spirit beat Gotham FC 3-1 - Black And Red United

Chelsea asserted their dominance over their biggest title competitor as both Chelsea teams earned their places in the FA Cup Final. Chelsea sink Arsenal to set up Women’s FA Cup final with Manchester City | Women's FA Cup | The Guardian

Portland continued the San Diego Wave’s Welcome to the NWSL Tour with a dominant first half and a win. Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 3-2 San Diego Wave - Stumptown Footy

North Carolina are absolutely not playing around this year. Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage: Final Score 4-2 as Pride Drop Fourth Straight - The Mane Land

USA

After her protest, it seemed unlikely that Madison Stanley would sing the anthem for PTFC again, but she’s now made it official. Madison Shanley Announces She Will No Longer Sing National Anthem For Timbers or Thorns - Blogtown - Portland Mercury

Global men’s soccer

I hope you haven’t gotten tired of seeing Liverpool and Chelsea face off in finals. Liverpool Will Face Chelsea In The FA Cup Final - The Liverpool Offside

A very late goal from Newcastle’s new Brazilian star secured the win over Leicester. Newcastle all but safe after Bruno Guimarães’s late header sinks Leicester | Premier League | The Guardian

The Old Firm Derby took center stage in the Scottish Cup semifinal, and it was Rangers who came out on top. Extra-time own goal sinks Celtic and puts Rangers into Scottish Cup final | Scottish Cup | The Guardian

Karim Benzema is an unstoppable force. Immediate Reaction: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid - Managing Madrid

It’s always good to get an update on a Sounders (preseason) Legend.

Y'all remember Kevin Parsemain of Martinique? Scored a pair of goals vs. the U.S. in the 2017 Gold Cup. Also had two Gold Cup goals against Mexico.... He scored five goals today for Golden Lion FC in the Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield. LEGENDS NEVER DIE. — Arch Bell (@ArchBell) April 18, 2022

Culture

On Thursday April 21st D&D will have a series of product announcements covering books, shows, and video games — probably even more.Dungeons & Dragons Direct coming Thursday | Full Moon Storytelling

What’s on TV today?

Paramount+ has tons of AFC Asian Champions League matches with kickoffs from 2 AM to 1:15 PM, and ESPN+ has plenty of English Championship action.

10:00 AM - Napoli vs. Roma (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Cadiz (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Atalanta vs. Hellas Verona (Serie A) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Tijuana vs. America (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN+