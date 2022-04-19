Major Link Soccer: Matias Almeyda is out in San Jose

MLS/USL

MLS WORKS announced Monday the launch of the 5th Annual Greener Goals Week of Service. Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, League-wide efforts will continue through Earth Day weekend, raising awareness about environmental issues in the soccer community. MLS celebrates Earth Day with fifth annual Greener Goals Week of Service | MLSSoccer.com

When Landon Donovan drives past his bronze statue Tuesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, there will be a brief moment of nostalgia and gratitude. Then it’ll be time to get to work. Donovan's Loyal to play on his old pitch, vs LA Galaxy | AP News

On Monday, Atlanta United confirmed the news was indeed as bad as initially feared: Starting goalkeeper and club captain Brad Guzan suffered a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati. What are Atlanta United’s options after losing Brad Guzan to injury? | MLSSoccer.com

There were some highs, there were some fun moments and there was always chaos, but particularly lately, a divorce between the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda seemed inevitable. Matias Almeyda era ends: What's next for the San Jose Earthquakes? | MLSSoccer.com

“If in life you do what you like, and you do it with passion and love, you will have fewer chances of making mistakes … If you are in football loving what you do, then you have the will to continue growing. And growing above all, correcting your own mistakes. What went wrong with Matias Almeyda’s San Jose Earthquakes? | MLSSoccer.com

Owner John Fisher has been the common denominator for all of the Earthquakes’ modern-era struggles. Stejskal: San Jose Earthquakes’ Matías Almeyda fiasco is the latest example of the club’s ineffective ownership - The Athletic

The NWSL Challenge Cup seems like it’s here to stay, so it’s time to find ways to improve the experience for players and for fans. The Challenge Cup is fun, but it’s a long road to relevance – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Tickets are on sale for the World Cup in Qatar and according to initial readings USMNT fans will travel and support the team. USMNT Fans Will Travel To Qatar – Sportico.com

World

France’s soccer federation forbids hijab-wearing women from competing in soccer games, even though FIFA allows them. A collective of Muslim players is fighting what it considers a discriminatory rule. The Female Soccer Players Challenging France’s Hijab Ban - The New York Times

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United will only be able to catch Liverpool and Manchester City if they fix the way they recruit new players. Manchester United need better recruitment to catch Liverpool, Man City - Rangnick

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was annoyed with his team’s lack of determination on Monday in a surprising 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at Camp Nou. Barcelona boss Xavi 'annoyed' after Barcelona drop points to Cadiz

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announce the death of their baby boy. Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce death of baby boy - BBC Sport

Derby County are relegated from the Championship after suffering a dramatic late defeat at Queens Park Rangers. QPR 1-0 Derby County: Rams relegated to League One - BBC Sport

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs will vote on Tuesday on whether to introduce Video Assistant Referees for the top flight. VAR in Scottish football: All SPFL clubs to vote on Tuesday - BBC Sport

The Belgian had a slow start when he joined the club in January but his players have found form at the right time. Philippe Clement has set Monaco on the path to a Champions League place | Monaco | The Guardian

The most gripping football on offer around the world exists because clubs risk relegation to a lower tier. Without survival of fittest A-League Men will keep ending with a whimper | Sport | The Guardian

Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor. Bahrain confirms firm's talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1B

Colombia have removed Reinaldo Rueda as coach of the national team following their failure to qualify for the World Cup, the football federation announced on Monday. Rueda out as Colombia coach after failing to reach World Cup

What’s on TV?

Plenty of US Open Cup matches on from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM on ESPN+, for a full list of matches, go here.

4:00 AM - Sydney FC v. Hoang Anh Gia Lai - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

4:00 AM - Vissel Kobe v. Kitchee - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

7:00 AM - Yokohama F. Marinos v. Jeonbuk Motors - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Mallorca v. Deportivo Alaves - La Liga - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Arsenal v. Barracas Central - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Al Wihdat v. Al Sadd - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Al Rayyan v. Al Sharjah - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Hamburger SV v. Freiburg - DFB Pokal - ESPN2

12:00 PM - Liverpool v. Manchester United - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

12:00 PM - Inter Milan v. AC Milan - Coppa Italia - CBS Network, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Real Betis v. Elche - La Liga - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Villarreal v. Valencia - La Liga - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Unión Santa Fe v. San Lorenzo - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Istiqlol v. Al Hilal - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Al Faisaly v. Nasaf - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Estudiantes v. Tigre - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Huracán v. Colón - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Necaxa v. Tigres UANL - Liga MX - TUDN

5:30 PM - Platense v. Gimnasia La Plata - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Independiente v. Aldosivi - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Toluca v. Juarez - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Chivas de Guadalajara v. Tijuana - Liga MX - Universo