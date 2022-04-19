Pumas sell out their leg of CCL final in just 15 minutes

It only took UNAM Pumas fans about 15 minutes to sell out their leg of next week’s Concacaf Champions League final against the Seattle Sounders. Tickets were made available around 7:50 AM on Monday morning and were no longer available on Ticketmaster shortly after 8 AM.

¡YA NO HAY BOLETOS DISPONIBLES!



En tan solo unos minutos se agotaron todas las entradas al Estadio Olímpico Universitario para la Final de Ida entre Pumas y Seattle en la Concachampions



El equipo mexicano debe sacar ventaja, ya que será un clima complicado en Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/dtcdMWOWRC — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) April 19, 2022

The capacity at Estadio Olímpico Universitario appears to be about 60,000, which would make this one of the most-attended games in CCL history. The attendance record for the tournament is 66,208, set in 2015 when Club America hosted Herediano at nearby Estadio Azteca. The most fans to ever watch an MLS team play in CCL appears to be the 61,004 who attended the Montreal Impact’s leg of the 2014-15 final against Club America.

The Sounders previously announced that they’d sold out the lower bowl and had started selling tickets in the third deck of Lumen Field for their CCL leg on May 4. Based on the availability of seats, it appears as though they’ve now sold about 45,000 tickets for that game. Combined, this will almost certainly be the most attended two-legged final in CCL history.

One big difference between the two legs is price. The cheapest seats for Pumas’ leg were about $12 and their most expensive tickets were about as much as the cheapest tickets for the Sounders’ leg ($50).