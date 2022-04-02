MINNESOTA 1, SOUNDERS 2: Emmanuel Reynoso converted a penalty after Jackson Ragen made a bad challenge in the box.

MINNESOTA 0, SOUNDERS 2: The Sounders started the second half strong and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Jordan Morris’ cross to Raúl Ruidíaz was put in the back of the net by Brett Kalmann.

The buildup was very good. pic.twitter.com/fpp4W2s1tk — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) April 3, 2022

MINNESOTA 0, SOUNDERS 1: João Paulo scored his first goal of the season in signature style, lacing a ball from the edge of the penalty area into the upper 90 to send the Sounders into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Watch it over and over again.



Nico Lodeiro ➡️ João Paulo ➡️ Top Corner and we're up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/RAD6IApzuS — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 3, 2022

Coming off a bye week and theoretically as healthy as they’ve been all year, this might seem to be an opportune time to finally see something close to Seattle Sounders’ Best XI. That may have to wait a few days.

Even though everyone but Yeimar Gómez Andrade should be available, the reality is that there’s an even bigger game on Wednesday when the Sounders host New York City FC in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. Brian Schmetzer will likely need to balance the desire to have his optimal lineup for that game with the desire to shake off some rust in this one. Chances are, we see a bit more of a mixed lineup but stranger things have definitely happened.

On the other side, Minnesota United have no reason to hold anything back. They, too, are coming off a bye week and are off to a 2-0-2 start that includes consecutive 1-0 victories. They’ve also allowed just two goals and are riding a 265-minute shutout streak.

Notes

Minnesota United beat the Sounders for the first time in 10 all-time meetings in their last encounter. That result also ended the Sounders MLS record 13-game unbeaten streak that started the 2021 season. The Sounders are 8-1-1 against Minnesota all-time.

This is just the third time the Sounders have ever visited Allianz Field. They are 0-1-1 in their previous two trips.

The Sounders come into this match riding a six-game road winless run in which they’ve gone 0-3-3 and failed to score more than one goal in every match.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Thomas (right calf strain)

OUT: Yeimar Gómez Andrade (high ankle sprain)

Minnesota

OUT: Patrick Weah (knee); Chase Gasper (SABH)

QUESTIONABLE: Romain Métanire (thigh); Franco Fragapane (thigh); Oniel Fisher (thigh)

Officials

Referee: Ismail Elfath; Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner; Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder; VAR: Sorin Stoica; Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 5:08 PM PDT

Venue: Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn.

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

Local English TV: Fox 13 (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle (Mendez and Arrioja)

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

Bulgaria: Max Sport

China: China Sports Media

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

India: Eurosport

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Minnesota United; watch with us

