Major Link Soccer: Hernán Losada out at DC United

MLS / US men’s club soccer

D.C. United has fired head coach Hernán Losada, multiple sources have confirmed to The Athletic. Losáda has been replaced by assistant coach Chad Ashton on an interim basis. D.C. United fires coach Hernán Losada in second season - The Athletic

They’re just trolling at this point. Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7 | MLSSoccer.com

Through seven weeks of the 2022 MLS season, which goalkeepers have excelled? Expected goals: Which goalkeepers are most helping or hurting teams in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 edition of the GA Cup saw MLS academy sides capture both age groups, with the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders emerging victorious in the Under-15 and Under-17 competitions, respectively. Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Seattle, Portland and LAFC prospects stand out in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Ibarra and Parra, two former Sounders make the ToW. USL League One Team of the Week – Week 3

While most matches went as expected, there were a couple of big Cupsets in Tuesday’s US Open Cup action, including Detroit City FC taking down the Columbus Crew, and Union Omaha stunning Chicago Fire in penalties after a last-gasp equalizer in extra time. US Open Cup Third Round roundup: Columbus Crew upset, Inter Miami march on | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s soccer

Which teams are making a statement and which are underwhelming in 2022? We review all the new looks. Reviewing the new NWSL kits for 2022: From the bland to the ambitious - The Athletic

The semi-finals may be replays of 2020, but two years on, the context could not be more different. Gear up for last-four ties with our key storylines. Women’s Champions League semi-finals: Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain | UEFA.com

England’s group matches for the European Championship this July have all sold out, governing body UEFA has confirmed. Women’s Euro 2022: England matches and Wembley final sold out - BBC Sport

Iceland playing two of their European Championship group games at a “training ground” is a “shocking” decision, says midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir. Euro 2022: Iceland’s Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir criticises ‘training ground’ Euros venue - BBC Sport

Two playoff spots remain up for grabs in the final two weeks of the Liga MX Femenil season. Liga MX Femenil, Clausura Week 15: Queretaro continues its fall while Toluca climbs – Equalizer Soccer

International soccer

The USWNT will be in Group A with Mexico, Jamaica, and Haiti. USWNT learns Concacaf W Championship opponents - Stars and Stripes FC

México drawn into Group A with the defending World Cup Champions, Jamaica, and Haiti. México draws USWNT, Jamaica, and Haiti in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship Tournament - FMF State Of Mind

World men’s club soccer

Guardiola refuses to talk about Manchester City’s prospects of signing Erling Braut Haaland, but there is a feeling he will end up joining the club. Erling Braut Haaland: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to speak about Norwegian - BBC Sport

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku needs to find “that one spark” to get back to his best says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. Romelu Lukaku needs to find ‘that one spark’ to reignite his Blues career - BBC Sport

Fulham crushed Preston to seal their Premier League return as Aleksandar Mitrovic’s double brought his season’s tally to 40 goals. Fulham 3-0 Preston North End: Whites clinch Premier League return - BBC Sport

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League as they outclassed Manchester United and dented the visitors’ hopes of a top-four finish. Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane score at Anfield - BBC Sport

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters united in a fan-led minute of applause at Anfield in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy. Liverpool and Man Utd fans unite for fan-led minute of applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield - BBC Sport

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is urging Alexandre Lacazette to focus on the Gunners after the player revealed he had opened talks with “a lot of clubs”. Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has opened talks with ‘a lot of clubs’ - BBC Sport

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Everton’s plight in the Premier League this season is proof that spending money does not always lead to results. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Everton’s relegation battle is proof spending money does not always matter - BBC Sport

Draw at Napoli was yet more evidence that the manager’s bond with his players has improved results immeasurably. Roma on the rise as Mourinho’s ‘us against the world’ mentality pays off | The Guardian

Lionel Messi will miss PSG’s trip to Angers on Wednesday due to injury, a match which could see them wrap up the Ligue 1 title. PSG’s Lionel Messi injured, may miss decisive match for Ligue 1 title | ESPN

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says his desire to stay at PSG is undiminished despite an underwhelming season. Mauricio Pochettino hints at new Paris St-Germain deal - BBC Sport

Culture

Featuring current and former members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. See Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Play First-Ever Live Show | Revolver

It’s a wildly busy day of soccer around the globe, with Mexico and several European leagues playing, along with many cup competitions in North and South America and Europe. In addition to the international matches listed below, the third round of US Open Cup play continues with a baker’s dozen of games kicking off from 3 PM through 7:30 PM — the full listing of those games is available here.

10:00 AM: Atletico Madrid vs. Granada (La Liga) — ESPN+

10:00 AM: IFK Goteborg vs. Djurgarden (Allsvenskan) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Everton vs. Leicester City (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Chelsea vs. Arsenal (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

11:45 AM: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Juventus vs. Fiorentina (Coppa Italia) — CBSSN / Paramount+

12:30 PM: Osasuna vs. Real Madrid (La Liga) — ESPN+

3:00 PM: Atlético Mineiro vs. Brasiliense (Copa do Brasil) — FS2

3:30 PM: Flamengo vs. Palmeiras (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX) — TUDN

5:30 PM: Portuguesa RJ vs. Corinthians (Copa do Brasil) — FS2

7:00 PM: America vs. Leon (Liga MX) — TUDN / Univision

7:06 PM: Monterrey vs. Atlas (Liga MX) — FS1 / Fox Deportes