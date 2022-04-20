Danny Leyva called into US U-20 camp

The Seattle Sounders’ development path notched another honor today when United States Youth National Team coach Mikey Varas called Danny Levya into the upcoming U-20 camp. Currently, in a World Cup and Olympic Qualifying cycle, the U-20s are meeting outside of the international window. That means several of the core players, such as Obed Vargas, are not with this camp.

Leyva has played twice with the current group, including wearing the captain’s armband once. He also was a US U-17 Concacaf and World Cup player, plus a GA Cup winner. After missing some time in preseason, Leyva has earned 74 minutes with the Sounders and 284 with Defiance.

With the camp taking place from April 22 to May 1, he will be unavailable to Brian Schmetzer for the matches against San Jose Earthquakes and leg one against UNAM Pumas. He will also miss Defiance’s match against Quakes II on Tuesday.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) - APRIL TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire F.C.; Naperville, Ill.), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Xavier Valdez (Houston Dynamo; Bronx, N.Y.)

DEFENDERS (7): Quembol Guadalupe (Orlando City S.C.; Orlando, Fla.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City S.C.; Apopka, Fla.), Jaziel Orozco (Real Salt Lake; El Paso, Texas), Kayden Pierre (Sporting Kansas City; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Anthony Sorenson (Philadelphia Union; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Devan Tanton (Fulham F.C.; Orlando, Fla.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City S.C.; Titusville, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wis.), Javier Casas Jr. (Chicago Fire F.C.; Addison, Ill.), Juan Castilla (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Tarun Karumanchi (UCLA; San Ramon, Calif.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders F.C.; Las Vegas, Nev.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Damion Downs (1. FC Koln; Schwenbenried, Germany), Kristian Fletcher (Unattached; Bowie, Md.), Luca Koleosho (RCD Espanyol; Trumbull, Conn.), Nathan Ordaz (Los Angeles F.C.; Encino, Calif.), Dante Sealy (PSV Eindhoven; Frisco, Texas), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United F.C.; Braselton, Ga.)