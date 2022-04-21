Major Link Soccer: Carlos Vela and LAFC reached an extension

MLS

Remember who it is by and it is hiliarous. Anthony Precourt Announces Move Of Austin FC To San Diego After Open Cup Loss — The Nutmeg News

Chicago Fire FC are one of Major League Soccer’s most accomplished teams in the US Open Cup, joining Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City as four-time winners. Ezra Hendrickson reprimands Chicago Fire FC after US Open Cup exit to Union Omaha | MLSSoccer.com

Carlos Vela and LAFC have reached an agreement over a contract extension, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. FOX Sports’ Doug McIntyre first reported the sides were finalizing an agreement. Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension | MLSSoccer.com

It was a jam-packed night of Round 3 action in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Wednesday, as a couple of MLS clubs advanced drama-free, while others found themselves locked in tough battles against their lower-division opponents. US Open Cup Third Round roundup: Austin & Real Salt Lake upset, LAFC & others march on | MLSSoccer.com

I have been covering this league for a million years, and one thing I can never quite get used to is the Primary Transfer Window stays open for a long, long, LONG time – nearly two-and-a-half months into the season, as a matter of fact. Seven MLS teams who must make a signing before the Primary Transfer Window closes | MLSSoccer.com

MLS is investigating Austin FC’s Cecilio Dominguez over possible instances of verbal abuse toward his ex-partner, sources told ESPN. MLS investigating Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez over abuse claim - sources

The Chicago Red Stars today announced the departure of assistant coach Julianne Sitch who will be joining the University of Chicago as the head coach of their men’s soccer team. Chicago Red Stars Assistant Coach Julianne Sitch to Join University of Chicago as Men’s Soccer Head

Don’t look now, but the NWSL Challenge Cup is down to one more weekend of group play that will sort things out for next month’s semifinals. Six of 12 teams are still alive to advance—the Reign have already booked their passage — and, as luck would have it, there are some explosive final matches ahead. Lauletta: Challenge Cup heading for explosive final weekend of group play – Equalizer Soccer

While OL Reign defender Jimena Lopez is flourishing at outside back, she talked to Her Football Hub about her hidden powers off of the pitch. Hidden Powers: Jimena Lopez is a secret two-sport star – Her Football Hub

The Canadian forward sees herself as fitting in multiple positions for Portland this season. Janine Beckie arrives in Portland to join Thorns: ‘It’s a perfect situation for me’ - oregonlive.com

USA

In the wake of the US women’s national team’s combined 18-1 scoreline against Uzbekistan, Taylor talks to former US international/current analyst Lori Lindsey about the state of the team under Vlatko Andonovski. Lori Lindsey discusses the ongoing evolution of the USWNT under Vlatko Andonovski, as well as the most exciting teams to keep an eye on in the NWSL this year

It’s a warmup match for the Nations League. USMNT to play Morocco in June friendly in Cincinnati - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States men’s national team’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup will include a friendly match against Morocco in Cincinnati. USMNT set up pre-World Cup friendly vs. Morocco in Cincinnati

World

Miguel Almiron scores his first club goal since February 2021 as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace to record a sixth consecutive win at St James’ Park and move on to 40 points in the Premier League. Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Magpies all but safe after magnificent Miguel Almiron strike - BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed the Stamford Bridge pitch was partially to blame for Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat to Arsenal. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch after third-straight home loss

Up, down, up, down, up... is this the time Fulham finally avoid the drop and achieve Premier League survival? Premier League: Can Fulham succeed in the top flight under Marco Silva? - BBC Sport

The Nigeria Football Federation is awaiting a ruling from Fifa over a $1m claim by former coach Gernot Rohr for unfair dismissal. Nigeria await Fifa ruling on $1m claim by Gernot Rohr for unfair dismissal - BBC Sport

Arsenal stunned Chelsea with a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge to put themselves back on track in the hunt for a Champions League spot after three straight defeats. Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta vindicated as Eddie Nketiah inspires stunning Gunners win - BBC Sport

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir’s anger at Iceland playing in a 5,000-capacity venue is understandable. Euro 2022 stadium choices appeared unambitious in 2018 – they look worse now | Women's Euro 2022 | The Guardian

In this week’s newsletter we speak to the Germany midfielder about recovering from an ACL injury and playing in front of 20,000 fans at Parc des Princes. PSG’s Sara Däbritz on finding strength in adversity and her love for the game | Soccer | The Guardian

Emil Forsberg headed RB Leipzig into their third German Cup final in four years with a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 home victory over Union Berlin on Wednesday. Forsberg sends RB Leipzig into German Cup final

Holders Juventus booked their spot in next month’s Italian Cup final against Inter Milan with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in their semi-final, second leg in Turin on Wednesday to advance 3-0 on aggregate. Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Cup final with Inter Milan

10 years ago, they won three national titles in a row. On Sunday, they were relegated. The Downfall of Rayo Vallecano Femenino | Football Engine

Sports orgs are savvy at using sport to water down its unsavory side. ‘Greenwashing’ is the latest attempt by sport to embellish its image. Spotting 'Greenwashing' In Sports - Global Sport Matters

ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on Saturday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET - ESPN Press Room U.S.

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Melbourne City v. Jeonnam Dragons - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

7:00 AM - Kawasaki Frontale v. Johor Darul Ta’zim - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

7:00 AM - Daegu v. Urawa Reds - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Espanyol v. Rayo Vallecano - La Liga - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Levante v. Sevilla - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Cádiz v. Athletic Club - La Liga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Burnley v. Southampton - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

12:30 PM - Real Sociedad v. Barcelona - La Liga - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Querétaro v. Cruz Azul - Liga MX - TUDN