U.S. Open Cup will return to Starfire

Starfire Soccer Stadium will host a U.S. Open Cup match for the first time since 2017 when the Seattle Sounders play the San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 32 on May 11, it was announced on Thursday. The Sounders had been placed in a draw group that also included the USL Championship’s Phoenix Rising and Sacramento Republic, who will instead play one another. There will be another draw to determine the Round of 16 matchups at the conclusion of this round.

The Sounders have compiled a 23-6-4 record in Open Cup play during their MLS era, winning the tournament four times (2009-11 and 2014). Including the USL era, the Sounders have an all-time record of 21-1-1 in Open Cup play at Starfire. Their only loss at the facility was the famous Red Card Wedding in 2015.

When the Sounders decided to host their 2019 Open Cup match at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium, it seemed to herald the end of an era. This will be the second time the Sounders have played the Earthquakes at Starfire. The last time was in 2014, a match that ended in a shootout. Marcus Hahnemann celebrated the victory by trading his jersey for a beer and chugging it on the endline. It was his last competitive appearance before retiring later that year.

Tickets for this year’s match will go on sale on April 25 and it will be streamed on ESPN+.