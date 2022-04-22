Major Link Soccer: Waving at the Reign in SoCal

Puget Sound Soccer

OL Reign’s Bethany Balcer criticizes NWSL Challenge Cup final start time | Just Women's Sports

OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer took to Twitter to call out the NWSL and CBS for the start time of the upcoming Challenge Cup final.

Thirty-Three Players Set For New U-19 Mynt Head Coach Marko Mitrovic’s First Training Camp

Reed Baker-Whiting off to camp.

San Diego Wave finishes Challenge Cup at home on April 23 - SDNews.com

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club concludes its participation in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday, April 23 at Torero Stadium with a rematch against OL Reign.

General soccer

U.S. Soccer Announces Addition Of Three New Members To Fan Council

U.S. Soccer today announced three new additions to its Fan Council. Rachel Posnick, Liz Lafitte and Lauralynn Stephen join the Council, which represents fan interests in U.S. Soccer governance, while incumbent members Anna Monteiro and Donald Wine, who have been served on the Fan Council since 2020, have been named co-chairs.

PROP approves changes to soccer overtime rules - NCAA.org

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel during a virtual meeting Wednesday approved changes to overtime rules in men's and women's soccer for both the regular season

Bad Behavior Drove a Referee Shortage. Covid Made It Worse. - The New York Times

For years, unruly parents have turned youth sporting events into a toxic environment. The cancellation of games and entire seasons over the last two years hastened an exodus of referees.

MLS

Why D.C. United fired Hernán Losada after just 15 months in charge: ‘It was about the whole package’ - The Athletic

The Argentine manager came to MLS intending to install a demanding style, but rankled players and superiors in the process.

Global men’s soccer

Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton consortium bid to buy Chelsea - source

Tennis star Serena Williams and Formula One titan Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea, a source told Reuters.

Mexico call up dual nationals Jonathan Gomez, David Ochoa for Guatemala friendly

U.S.-born dual-nationals Jonathan Gomez and David Ochoa were both called up by Mexico for a friendly against Guatemala on April 27.

Bayern Munich poised for 10th title in a row but how many is too many? | Bayern Munich | The Guardian

On Saturday Bayern could reach a mark untouched by any major European club but signs of change are in the air

Manchester United is rotten as a club – this isn’t just a coaching job for Erik ten Hag | Sport | The Times

For Erik ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United, he has to overhaul the club, not simply the squad and team. He has to push for Old Trafford and Carrington, th

French Cup final: Stephanie Frappart to referee Nice v Nantes - BBC Sport

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month.

NWSL

Red Stars players stress the club is moving forward at team’s media day - Chicago Sun-Times

Since Rory Dames was allowed to resign in November, the organization has hired a new coach Chris Petrucelli, an HR administrator who players can report any transgressions to and the traded captain Julie Ertz and local star Sarah Gorden to Angel City FC.

NWSL Disciplinary Committee Releases Decision on Houston Dash-Kansas City Current Incident | National Women's Soccer League

Groom issued fine, official warning following league review

‘Marta asked me how old I was!’ – USWNT hopeful Ekic recalls being ‘starstruck’ on Racing Louisville debut | Goal.com

On her NWSL debut, Emina Ekic came up against Brazil icon Marta and recalled the day on this week’s episode of 'All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show'

Taylor Kornieck blossoming for San Diego Wave FC - LAG Confidential

Towering midfielder taking advantage of change of scenery.

Chicago Red Stars sign CIBC as jersey sponsor | Crain's Chicago Business

The bank becomes the biggest corporate partner in the women's team's 15-year history.

Global WoSo

USWNT Schedule Takes Shape With Addition Of Two Friendlies

The 2022 USWNT schedule now includes a pair of friendlies against Colombia in June ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in July.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen on record Camp Nou crowd: Not many men play in front of 90,000 fans

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen has said not many players -- men or women -- get the chance to play in front of over 90,000 fans.

Report - Real Madrid Femenino sign Lyon centerback Kadeisha Buchanan - Managing Madrid

The Lyon centerback is rated as one of the best in the world.

FIFA ethics committee investigating sexual misconduct claims in Canadian soccer | The Guardian

Cases involving two prominent coaches have led to football’s governing body looking into the game in Canada.

D&D Direct announced several new products

D&D Direct 2022: All the news from Dungeons & Dragons’ live event - Polygon

Dungeons & Dragons holds its first D&D Direct in 2022, showcasing the future of Wizards of the Coast’s RPG and the books, movies, video games, TV shows, and more based on the hit franchise.

Stories you can tell with D&D’s upcoming adventures | Full Moon Storytelling

Spelljammer, Dragonlance, and the Radiant Citadel are new to most people. But there are familiar and unfamiliar stories they will help you tell.

What to Watch

Paramount+ has a bunch of AFC Champions League. ESPN+ has a MLS and USL. UNAM Pumas play on a platform you’ve never heard of.

Friday

9:45 AM PT — Barcelona vs Wolfsburg in UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal action on DAZN/ATAFootball/YouTube. Tens of thousands of people will be fortunate enough to be in stadium. You can watch from home.

Saturday

9:30 AM PT — Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur in EPL action on NBC.

9:30 AM PT — Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund on ABC.

10:00 AM PT — North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit on CBS.

7:00 PM PT — San Diego Wave vs US in Challenge Cup action on Paramount+. Rude scheduling.

7:00 PM PT — San Jose Earthquakes vs US in MLS action. This is a Heritage Cup match which is a good reminder that some MLS teams embrace their heritage even if they aren’t rivals.

Sunday

There are three national cable games for MLS, with ESPN having two matches and FS1. The NWSL is on CBS Sports. Frankly, there’s too much soccer.

8:00 AM PT — PSG vs. Olympique Lyonnais in UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal action on DAZN/ATAFootball/YouTube. The biggest rivalry in D1F has two bonus games this year in continental competition.

8:30 AM PT — Liverpool vs Everton on USA Network in EPL action. The Merseyside derby could help crown ‘pool as winners and send Everton down. Brutal.