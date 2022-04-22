Sounders at San Jose Earthquakes: Three Questions with a Purple Worm

Once upon a time someone decided the San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders were rivals. This was not the people who founded the Heritage Cup. Those people thought that the ‘Quakes and Sounders had a mutual heritage that deserved honor and respect. Someone else decided about the rivalry talk, which is weird. The record between the two clubs kind of indicates a rivalry. San Jose dominated early going, but it’s the Sounders who control now. They haven’t lost to the Earthquakes since June of 2016 and haven’t lost in San Jose since August of 2014.

There are reasons to think San Jose isn’t hopeless. They made a coaching change. They have talent, especially in offense. As the final winless team, they’re due, if a team can be due.

They’re also hopeless. They give up goals like D&D players ask for advantage — frequently.

On behalf of the San Jose Earthquakes, a purple worm answers Three Questions.

SaH: There’s a new coach, the former coach of Quakes II for all of three games, replacing Matias Almeyda. What’s Alex Covelo’s style of play?

Purple Worm: [Roaring unintelligibly]

No one really knows. He doesn’t have extensive coaching experience, but with Quakes II there was a kind of hybrid between the full-pitch man-marking of Almeyda and a more conventional press. That could have been organizational or what Covelo likes. MLS teams will start to find out.

SaH: Jeremy Ebobisse is unplayable right now with 5 goals to his name. Can he be stopped?

PW: [Chews through solid rock in pursuit of prey]

Ebobisse is listed as questionable. That should be good news for the Sounders, as Ebobisse looks to be back on the development track that saw him score 11 goals with the Timbers in 2019. Now a pure forward, rather than a winger/forward mix, he’s tied for the league lead in goals as a volume shooter converting a slightly higher rate than expected.

SaH: How has signing Ján Greguš fit into the San Jose this year?

PW: [Dying, regurgitating all swallowed creatures, which fall prone in a space within 10 feet of the worm]

The defensive midfielder was once a key to Minnesota United’s success. After his first year he seemed to be aging out, losing a step and losing his vision. Now the 31-year old looks younger, fresher. A new team has done him good. Also tied for the league lead, Greguš has five assists. The Earthquakes offense isn’t necessarily good — it has two players playing quite well.

Boons of the Worm. When a purple worm burrows through the ground, it consumes earth and rock, which it breaks down and constantly excretes. Precious metals and gems can thus be found within the bodies of purple worms, which are targeted by particularly brave and foolhardy treasure hunters.

For a more serious perspective on the ‘Quakes head to Quakes Epicenter.