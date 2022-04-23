Just about everyone seems to agree that the Seattle Sounders have rightfully put their focus on Concacaf Champions League this year, and they’ve got their biggest game yet coming up next week. That goes a long way to explaining why they’ve started the MLS regular season just 2-3-1.

But Brian Schmetzer has been just as adamant that he doesn’t feel as though they need to literally sacrifice the regular season to achieve their CCL goals.

Coming off a frustrating home loss to lowly Inter Miami, the Sounders understand that Saturday’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes carries a bit more importance. There’s plenty of reason to like the Sounders chances.

Not only are the Earthquakes the last winless team in MLS — and they just fired head coach Matias Almeyda — but the Sounders have enjoyed a good deal of recent success at PayPal Park and will likely have all their key players available. It’s even possible the Sounders could use a full first-choice lineup for the first time this year.

The Sounders are 4-0-4 during their last eight trips to PayPal Park. It’s the second-longest road unbeaten streak against a single opponent in MLS history. Their most recent trip there was a 3-1 victory that featured a first-half brace by Raúl Ruidíaz.

The Sounders are coming off their third loss of the season in just their sixth league game. Last year, they didn’t lose for the third time until their 17th game.

Jeremy Ebobisse is riding a three-match scoring streak for the Quakes.

The Sounders have used 23 different players in their starting lineup for league games, the most in the league. They’ve also used 11 different lineups in their 12 matches across all competitions.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Dylan Teves (right hamstring strain)

San Jose

OUT: Chofis (left upper thigh); Gilbert Fuentes (personal); Siad Haji (personal); Judson (left knee).

QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Ebobisse (right hamstring); Nathan (right ankle).

Officials

REF: Ted Unkel; AR1: Jeremy Hanson; AR2: Frank Anderson; 4TH: Brandon Stevis; VAR: Younes Marrakchi; AVAR: Felisha Mariscal

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:08 PM PT

Venue: PayPay Park, San Jose

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), Fubo TV (affiliate link), Univision.com

Local English TV: Fox 13 (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: TUDN (Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela)

