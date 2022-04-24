Seattle Sounders FC traveled to San Jose to take on the (previously) winless Earthquakes. The match got off to a harrowing start as Raúl Ruidíaz was egregiously scythed down in the box by Nathan. Ruidíaz was lucky to escape without a season-ending injury and the Eartquakes centerback was rightly removed from the match. Nico Lodeiro converted the resulting penalty kick, then assisted on Seattle’s second via a well struck free kick. From there, with San Jose down a man, Seattle comfortably saw out the remainder of the match, and rested key starters in anticipation of the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final. In the alternate reality we apparently find ourselves in, Nathan somehow stayed on the field, only to commit at least two additional challenges that would have easily been second yellows if his name were Xavier Arreaga. Seattle led by two goals on two separate occasions, but it wasn’t enough and the Earthquakes are winless no more.

