Earthquakes vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Historically speaking, when the Seattle Sounders take a two-goal lead, the game is as good as won. In fact, they’d carried a 123-match winning streak in such situations into Saturday’s encounter with the San Jose Earthquakes. When they took leads of 2-0 and 3-1, the game seemed to be following a similar script.

Unfortunately, fate had other ideas and the Earthquakes scored three unanswered goals to end that streak and hand the Sounders a second straight loss.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – San Jose Earthquakes 4

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Venue: PayPal Park

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Frank Anderson

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 12,467

Weather: 60 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 14’

SEA – Cristian Roldan (Nico Lodeiro) 20’

SJ – Cristian Espinoza 45’+2’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Nico Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz) 57’

SJ – Cristian Espinoza (Jamiro Monteiro) 64’

SJ – Jackson Yueill (Jamiro Monteiro, Cristian Espinoza) 65’

SJ – Cristian Espinoza (penalty) 90’+4’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SJ – Nathan (caution) 11’

SJ – Eric Remedi (caution) 67’

SJ – Francisco Calvo (caution) 67’

SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 83’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga (Yeimar 62’), Nouhou; João Paulo (Obed Vargas 75’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Kelyn Rowe 83’), Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 75’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 82’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Josh Atencio, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

San Jose Earthquakes – JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Nathan, Marcos López (Tanner Beason 80’), Francisco Calvo; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill, Jan Gregus (Cade Cowell 62’), Jamrio Monteiro; Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Benji Kikanovic 89’)

Substitutes not used: Shea Salinas, Matt Bersano, Jack Skahan, Tommy Thompson, Oskar Agren, Ouseeni Bouda

Total shots: 23

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4