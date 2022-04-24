Earthquakes vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Historically speaking, when the Seattle Sounders take a two-goal lead, the game is as good as won. In fact, they’d carried a 123-match winning streak in such situations into Saturday’s encounter with the San Jose Earthquakes. When they took leads of 2-0 and 3-1, the game seemed to be following a similar script.
Unfortunately, fate had other ideas and the Earthquakes scored three unanswered goals to end that streak and hand the Sounders a second straight loss.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 – San Jose Earthquakes 4
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Venue: PayPal Park
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Frank Anderson
Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Attendance: 12,467
Weather: 60 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 14’
SEA – Cristian Roldan (Nico Lodeiro) 20’
SJ – Cristian Espinoza 45’+2’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Nico Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz) 57’
SJ – Cristian Espinoza (Jamiro Monteiro) 64’
SJ – Jackson Yueill (Jamiro Monteiro, Cristian Espinoza) 65’
SJ – Cristian Espinoza (penalty) 90’+4’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SJ – Nathan (caution) 11’
SJ – Eric Remedi (caution) 67’
SJ – Francisco Calvo (caution) 67’
SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 83’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga (Yeimar 62’), Nouhou; João Paulo (Obed Vargas 75’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Kelyn Rowe 83’), Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 75’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 82’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Josh Atencio, Fredy Montero
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 11
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 3
San Jose Earthquakes – JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Nathan, Marcos López (Tanner Beason 80’), Francisco Calvo; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill, Jan Gregus (Cade Cowell 62’), Jamrio Monteiro; Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Benji Kikanovic 89’)
Substitutes not used: Shea Salinas, Matt Bersano, Jack Skahan, Tommy Thompson, Oskar Agren, Ouseeni Bouda
Total shots: 23
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 10
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 4
