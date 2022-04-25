Major Link Soccer: Chaos Cup Forever

The Sounders played a game that is probably better off forgotten by everyone this weekend, and OL Reign played a game that will likely be unforgettable, but mostly for the 15 minutes or so that didn’t happen and the attempted murder of Bethany Balcer during those 15 minutes. The Reign got the necessary draw to secure first in their group and a spot in the semis, which will be played at a TBD “neutral” site against the Washington Spirit who also can’t host at their home stadium.

Liverpool Women got to raise a trophy as they celebrated their promotion, while the race for the FA WSL title remains as hot as ever. DC United’s new Designated Player hit the ground running, and shooting, and scoring, and assisting, and just generally being a delight to watch. And in Spain Real Betis have won the Copa del Rey.

Seattle/Puget Sound

A draw was exactly as much as was required for the Reign, but ultimately the actual game took a backseat to some of the more embarrassing aspects of the NWSL. Match Recap: OL Reign Take First in the West with Draw in San Diego — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Jason Anderson did heroic work in explaining just how it is that we ended up in this situation. Washington Spirit to host NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal against OL Reign at Segra Field - Black And Red United

MLS/Lower div. men’s soccer

Just as some of the most important movements in a match happen away from the ball, sometimes key moments in a game – or a season – unfold just out of our collective gaze, escaping the degree of attention they deserve. “It's his time”: As Leo Campana rises for Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain left in shade | MLSSoccer.com

It seems like getting knocked out of CCL was just what NYCFC needed to remember that they can score goals. NYCFC show off offensive prowess in comeback win vs. Toronto FC | MLSSoccer.com

The Taxi’s here, grab your bags! Taxiarchis Fountas shines as D.C. United hangs on to 3-2 win over New England Revolution - Black And Red United

Ray Serrano’s new club are now undefeated in eight games to start the season. Gameday Report: LouCity remains undefeated after draw with Battery

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

As part of a coalition with clubs across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, Angel City hosted the first LGBTQ+ inclusivity workshop last week. Angel City FC takes a stand for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the NWSL – JWS

What’s the Catalan phrase for “badaboom?” Brilliant Barcelona sweep Wolfsburg away - All For XI

The dominance of Barcelona, not least of all against Wolfsburg in the Champions League semifinal, may signify a power shift in women’s football. Barcelona vs VfL Wolfsburg: is it too soon for auf wiedersehen? - All For XI

Serie A Femminile may not have the same profile as the leagues in Spain, France or the UK, but it’s every bit deserving of a chef’s kiss. Forza Ragazze: Why Serie A Femminile is worth watching - All For XI

Lifting trophies is dang near habitual in the red part of Merseyside. Liverpool FC Women 6 - Sheffield United 1: The Reds Lift The Trophy In Style - The Liverpool Offside

Angel City got the club’s first win, and with it they secured the truest of chaotic outcomes for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup. That first win feeling!: Angel City FC 1, Portland Thorns 0 - Angels on Parade

The Spirit’s draw, coupled with Angel City’s win, means the Spirit will face OL Reign in the Challenge Cup semis just days after the two sides meet in regular season play. Washington Spirit maintain NWSL Challenge Cup hopes with 2-2 draw at North Carolina Courage - Black And Red United

Milestones are great, but winning the league would be much better for Arsenal. Nobbs, Mead hit 50 as Arsenal Women keep pressure on Chelsea - The Short Fuse

It’s going to take some luck to catch Chelsea, though. Tottenham Hotspur FCW 1-3 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain’t Got No History

USA

I’m sure Austin FC’s new stadium is nice, but is it really “visit three times in one year” nice? USMNT to begin Nations League defense in Austin against Grenada - Stars and Stripes FC

Brenden Aaronson’s return to the field is likely good news for the USMNT, provided he can stay on it. USMNT star Brenden Aaronson scores in return to help Salzburg clinch Austrian title

Global men’s soccer

Divock Origi is a man perfect for important moments. Robertson and Origi sink Everton to keep Liverpool on title trail | Premier League | The Guardian

Shouts to all the Chivas fan homies, as Pumas get off to what we’re all hoping is the start of a very bad couple of weeks. Liga MX 2022 Clausura match recap: Chivas get a solid 3-1 home win against Pumas - FMF State Of Mind

BREAKING: nearly every team in Europe and abroad would like to sign Antonio Ruddier. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, PSG among clubs with second chance to nab Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger - Bavarian Football Works

I can’t tell you if they’re good, but Arsenal do seem like fun these days. Arsenal 3 - Manchester United 1 match report: chaotic, sloppy, fun - The Short Fuse

The only way this could have been better is if Forest Green had won promotion on Earth Day. Forest Green Rovers’ electric ambition fuels promotion to League One | Forest Green Rovers | The Guardian

This result makes Hector Bellerin happy, and that should make us all happy. Joaquín joy as Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to lift Copa del Rey | Copa del Rey | The Guardian

What’s on TV today?

11:30 AM - Preston North End vs. Blackburn Rovers (Championship) - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Sassuolo vs. Juventus (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United (EPL) - USA Network

5:00 PM - San Jose Earthquakes II vs. Tacoma Defiance (MLS Next Pro) - MLSNextPro.com

7:00 PM - Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX Femenil) - FoxSports.com