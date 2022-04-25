OL Reign to face Washington Spirit in Challenge Cup semifinal

The group stage of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup concluded Sunday night with Angel City earning their first win as a club, defeating the Portland Thorns by a score of 1-0. That result meant that the Washington Spirit qualified for the Challenge Cup semifinals as the best-ranked second place team, so they will face OL Reign in a semifinal game on Wednesday, May 4 at 5 PM PT at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. The other semifinal game will see the North Carolina Courage visit the Kansas City Current.

OL Reign earned the right to host a semifinal as the top-ranked team from the group stage, but Lumen Field was unavailable on May 4 due to hosting the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final between the Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM that evening. No other local venues were available on short notice which met league requirements, and because the game cannot be rescheduled due to fixture congestion, league policy dictated that the lower-seeded team should instead host.

Fortuitously, the Reign travel to Washington, DC, to play the Spirit at Audi Field in their first regular-season match of the year on Sunday, May 1, meaning they can stay in the region between that game and the semifinal game on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Audi Field is also unavailable on May 4 due to the day-long Project Play Summit, which ironically includes a keynote panel with new NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone. Thus, Segra Field, which continues to serve as an occasional home field for the Spirit, was the only remaining option for the game.

Should the Reign win their semifinal game, they will host the NWSL Challenge Cup final at Lumen Field on Saturday, May 7 at 10 AM PT, and their regular-season home opener against Louisville on May 8 would be rescheduled to a later date. The early kickoff is due to the league scheduling around CBS broadcast availability. To promote attendance on short notice, tickets for the final would be priced at $15 for the entire stadium, aside from premium seats.