Three reasons to watch Tacoma Defiance at San Jose Earthquakes II

While the first team heads off the Mexico City, Tacoma Defiance are back in San Jose for a MLS NEXT Pro match against Earthquakes II. The Defiance started the season strong but are now winless in their last three, including two straight losses. They’ll have a younger-than-normal squad at their disposal, with most of the first-teamers heading to Mexico.

Why you should watch

With this game falling between the First Team's weekend bout against the Earthquakes First Team, and the opening leg of the CCL finals against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, tonight's Defiance squad will be even more Defiant than the groups in the opening four games. Two players signed to the First Team are on the roster, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and Sam Adeniran, both of them starting. That's half the previous low for Tacoma this season.

Road wins aren't easy — Defiance are in pursuit of their first road win in their second trip away from Starfire. Earthquakes II have only played three games so far this season, and only one game at home, but they'll be looking for their first home win against the visitors. A road result won't be easy, and on its own it won't get the team much closer to a playoff spot come the end of the season, but it could do some good to help build confidents in the group.

How to watch

Match date/kickoff time: Monday, April 25, 5:00 PM PT

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose

Online Streaming: MLS NEXT Pro

Defiance Absences: Cody Baker (ankle)

Earthquakes II: Unknown