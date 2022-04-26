Major Link Soccer: Giorgio Chiellini is retiring from international football

MLS

As the quarter mark of the 2022 MLS season approaches, let’s explore which players are carving out goalscoring opportunities. Chance creators: Who are the architects of MLS's most dangerous moments? | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC have signed forward Nathan Ordaz as a homegrown player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday. LAFC sign forward Nathan Ordaz as homegrown player | MLSSoccer.com

It’s not often an MLS rivalry casts its shadow across a prominent fixture in the mighty English Premier League. Jesse Marsch, Patrick Vieira take Hudson River Derby to Crystal Palace-Leeds United clash | MLSSoccer.com

Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb blazed the trail for female officials in Germany and now hopes to improve decision-making in England. Pioneering referee aims to keep officials up with women’s game’s rise | Women's football | The Guardian

The first leg saw the hosts hold on to a 3-2 after a game full of mishaps and palpable tension. Olympique Lyonnais see off PSG (barely) in the UWCL - All For XI

Come Friday, 4,633 days will have passed since the Los Angeles Sol last played a match, in the now defunct Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS). Kassouf: Here comes Los Angeles – Equalizer Soccer

All eyes were on Chelsea this past weekend in the FA Women’s Super League, as the holders continue their pursuit of becoming champions for the third season in a row. Meanwhile, the battle for Champions League spots, as well as the battle at the other end of the table continues to be as tight as ever. FAWSL Week 20 Roundup: Ten-player Chelsea mount comeback over Spurs – Equalizer Soccer

USA

USMNT and Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said Monday. USMNT, Barcelona DF Sergino Dest could miss rest of season with injury

World

A new dementia study has been launched to investigate ways to reduce risk of the disease in former footballers. Dementia in football: New study launched to investigate ways to reduce risk in ex-footballers - BBC Sport

While few would claim Pogba has been a success at Manchester United, his decline reflects the deep dysfunction at the club. Paul Pogba’s wasted prime should be a cause for sadness, not scorn | Manchester United | The Guardian

José Mourinho’s Roma could not deal with Inter’s power while Olivier Giroud once again came to Milan’s rescue at Lazio. After Napoli’s latest slip, Serie A’s race will come down to Inter or Milan | Serie A | The Guardian

With Robert Lewandowski eyeing the exit and the pain of Villarreal still smarting, the title celebrations were muted. Ten titles in succession but Bayern Munich are wracked by uncertainty | Bundesliga | The Guardian

Despite their lack of challengers, PSG only stumbled to the title. They need a rebuild this summer to spark life into a jaded club. PSG’s latest Ligue 1 title feels empty, unsatisfying and unexciting | Paris Saint-Germain | The Guardian

Saint-Etienne must play their last home game of the Ligue 1 season behind closed doors after crowd trouble marred Saturday’s loss to Monaco that kept them in the relegation play-off place. Saint-Etienne ordered to play final home game without fans

Man United have told Erik ten Hag he will have to oversee an evolution rather than revolution of the squad, sources have told ESPN. Man United want evolution, not revolution under Erik ten Hag - sources

The U.K. government said on Monday it will establish an independent regulator in English football to deal with finances, ownership and governance. English football set for radical shake-up amid UK government intervention

Didier Drogba lost a controversial bid to become president of the Ivory Coast Football Federation, and was eliminated in the first round of voting. Didier Drogba thrashed in bid for Ivorian FA presidency

BBC Sport looks at all the major narratives at play in the final four of the Champions League. Champions League: All-English final or Spain to reign in semi-finals? - BBC Sport

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will retire from international football after Wembley game against Argentina in June. Giorgio Chiellini: Italy defender to retire from international football after Wembley game - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

10:15 AM - Al Duhail v. Sepahan - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Fulham v. Nottingham Forest - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester City v. Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+

1:00 PM - Bermuda U17 v. Canada U17 - CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship - FS2

1:15 PM - Al Jazira v. Al Shabab - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Mumbai City v. Al Quwa Al Jawiya - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Foolad v. Al Ahli - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Ahal v. Al Gharafa - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Pakhtakor v. Al Taawon - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Dominican Republic U17 v. Jamaica U17 - CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship - FS2