BeastMode Hypes Up Sounders’ CCL Final

Over the years, us Sounders fans have been spoiled with some of the best video content, if not THE best video content, in the league so it is no surprise that the team put together another *chef’s kiss* hype video for the CCL final they host on May 4th. They enlisted the help of former Seahawk and living Seattle legend, Marshawn Lynch, to convince those who have inexplicably not bought a ticket to the final that they should do so. We have dissected the latest installation of Sounders hype video frame by frame, pulled out our favorite moments, gathered the best reactions and took a look back at some of the most #hype videos through the past few years.

The Opening Scene -

At this moment you have no idea how great the next 53 seconds of your life are about to be. Like I’ve said, this was content I didn’t know I needed, but now don’t know how I lived without it before.

Drumline Major Lynch

Marshawn Lynch takes his job as Drumline Major very seriously throughout the video. Even keeping one SoundWave member’s head nice and shining mid performance. A+ game face.

The Marshawn Rocket

The side angle exposes Marshawn’s form as he opted for a classic toe punt. I appreciate the effort as you can tell from the follow through he really tried his hardest and I am sure whoever had to collect the ball from section 325 would agree.

The Chair Slap

I would like to know what chair this is. Can someone figure it out? Can we have it labeled?

The BeastMode

You have the Panenka, the stutter-step, The Pressman, the one-two, the Ezequiel, but now I present to you The BeastMode. Next time Nico slots home a PK he should celebrate with this move. If he did the buttslap dance move for his son surely he would be open to this for Marshawn?

The 5/4 Vibes

The vibes are immaculate. This is the energy I will be going into May 4th with. This is the energy you should go into May 4th with. Dance. Sing. And Celebrate History.

MVP: Raisin

Closing with Marshawn x Doggo x Sounders content? Really sealed the deal for me as a top tier video. Also, Raisin’s mom, Kelly, came through with some BTS info.

I’m standing off to the side - Marshawn is asking me if I’m sure Raisin won’t bite (she would never!) and Raisin is silently asking me why I would do this to her. pic.twitter.com/vmhLfY3wUT — Kelly Schutz (@kelgamel) April 25, 2022

He was a little hesitant about a chihuahua (“Them dogs BITE!”) but eventually they worked it out! She wasn’t super stoked on the camera crew but I told her it builds character! — Kelly Schutz (@kelgamel) April 25, 2022

Reactions

The internet seemingly agreed with us that this was another A+ marketing campaign from the Sounders. We have a feeling Marshawn Lynch might be the best sales and hype man there is in sports

LOVE this from Marshawn Lynch pushing @soundersFC fans to “fill the f*king stadium” for the CCL final in their quest to become first MLS club to do it.



*whispers* (Live on FS1) GREAT PROMO pic.twitter.com/zBgP4RarYq — Stu Holden (@stuholden) April 26, 2022

I give this a 12/10 for Seattle and MLS hype promos, 1200/10 for the little fkin dog. No, I don’t know how many times I’ve watched this clip this evening. https://t.co/yL5OfHbl5m — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) April 26, 2022

I wanna say I am 400 of these views. I just keep coming back. https://t.co/kIsyCbihqV — Andrew Wiebe (@andrew_wiebe) April 26, 2022

people I didn’t know I could be jealous of: this man who had his bald head shined by Marshawn Lynch #Sounders #CCL #Seahawks https://t.co/mIix8XW1rb pic.twitter.com/drARnsVuxA — h (@handuffy7) April 25, 2022