Major Link Soccer: Marcelo Flores ready to commit to Mexico over Canada if called

Puget Sound

It’s been something of a ‘dog bites man’ moment for those who’ve watched MLS teams’ two-plus decades of frustration and woe – mostly at the hands of Liga MX opponents – in Concacaf Champions League and its predecessor, the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Why Seattle Sounders are MLS’s best-ever chance to become CCL champions | MLSSoccer.com

Hudson River Blue reminds NYCFC fans about why tuning in for Concacaf Champions League is important, even if they might prefer to cheer for the other guys. You have a duty to watch Seattle in the Champions League Finals - Hudson River Blue

The random number generator has decided that Seattle falls to #5 after two poor league performances in a row. Power Rankings: LAFC grab top spot as Chicago, Columbus slide after Week 8 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Fans in the Rose City are bringing their protests inside the stadium. Portland Soccer Fans Assert Their Power | The Nation

Nashville native and actor, producer and founder Reese Witherspoon, media and technology investor Jim Toth and Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry have all joined Nashville SC’s ownership group, the club announced Tuesday. Reese Witherspoon, Derrick Henry join Nashville SC as minority owners | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team recommended that Houston Dash General Manager and Head Coach James Clarkson be suspended immediately pending the conclusion of an investigation into alleged violations of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying. Houston Dash GM and Head Coach James Clarkson suspended immediately pending investigation | National Women’s Soccer League

The 2022 NWSL regular season is nearly upon us! ASA will be publishing three team previews every weekday until the NWSL regular season opens on Friday, April 29, 2022. 2022 NWSL Season Previews: Orlando Pride, Houston Dash, and Angel City FC — American Soccer Analysis

The newest women’s pro soccer club wants to welcome everyone. And they’re putting actions behind the words. Angel City FC kicks off first ACFC season centering LGBTQ inclusion - Outsports

Soccer and music will come together at Daytona International Speedway for the first-ever Soccer Festival during the 4th of July weekend. NWSL Joins DAYTONA Soccer Fest with Official League Match Between Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC 4th of July Weekend - Daytona International Speedway

The KC Current on Tuesday unveiled a new secondary jersey. It’s set to debut in this weekend’s road match at the Portland Thorns. KC Current unveil new alternate jersey for 2022 NWSL season | The Kansas City Star

The Aston Villa defender is calling time on a glittering career spanning two decades, and dreams of returning to Arsenal as manager. Anita Asante: ‘I get to decide when it ends. Not everyone gets that choice’ | The Guardian

After much anticipation, this season marks the final time that Serie A Femminile will be considered an amateur league. Serie A Femminile Goes Pro - Finalmente! - All For XI

International soccer

Football is up against basketball, billiards and boxing in the Philippines, but qualification for the 2023 tournament may change things. Philippines Women make World Cup history – in shadow of ‘the three Bs’ | The Guardian

Arsenal dual-national Marcelo Flores said he is ready to commit his future to Mexico if he’s named in the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal teen Marcelo Flores would pick Mexico over Canada if called up for World Cup | ESPN

World club soccer

Cases of match-fixing are on the rise because clubs and leagues are struggling with the financial impacts of Covid, says Europol. Match-fixing cases increasing because of financial impact of Covid, says Europol - BBC Sport

Football fans have “forgotten how to behave” since the Covid-19 lockdowns, says Liverpool’s equality manager. Discrimination in football: Fans ‘have forgotten how to behave’ since lockdown - BBC Sport

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has agreed a contract until 2026 with a 1bn euro buyout clause. Barcelona defender Araujo agrees new deal until 2026 - BBC Sport

Manchester City remain on course to reach a second successive Champions League final after beating Real Madrid in a thrilling semi-final first leg that featured seven goals. Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola’s side win thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg - BBC Sport

The Real Madrid manager believes the club’s record of 13 European Cups helps his players to deliver in the biggest European matches. Real Madrid’s Champions League record is ‘positive burden’, says Carlo Ancelotti | The Guardian

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger when his contract expires at the end of the season, says Guillem Balague. Real Madrid agree to deal for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger - BBC Sport

Defeat by Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final was tough to take but Liverpool’s players saw ‘the start of something special’. Henderson, Emery and night in a bar that launched Klopp’s new Liverpool | The Guardian

Klopp has said Liverpool will not fall into the same trap as Bayern Munich and Juventus in underestimating a Villarreal side “made for” the Champions League. ‘No chance’: Klopp insists Liverpool will not underestimate Villarreal | The Guardian

Lots of Champions League action today across three confederations, plus club matches in Italy and lower-division US soccer.

7:00 AM: Jeonnam Dragons vs. United City (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

7:00 AM: Guangzhou FC vs. Johor Darul Ta’zim (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

7:00 AM: Daegu vs. Shandong Taishan (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

9:00 AM: Fiorentina vs. Udinese (Serie A) — Paramount+

9:00 AM: Salernitana vs. Venezia (Serie A) — Paramount+

10:15 AM: Al Wihdat vs. Nasaf (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

11:15 AM: Bologna vs. Inter (Serie A) — Paramount+

11:15 AM: Atalanta vs. Torino (Serie A) — Paramount+

11:45 AM: Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff City (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Liverpool vs. Villarreal (UEFA Champions League) — CBS / TUDN / Univision / Paramount+

1:00 PM: USWNT vs. Costa Rica (Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship) — FS2

1:15 PM: Al Hilal vs. Al Rayyan (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

1:15 PM: Al Sadd vs. Al Faisaly (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

1:15 PM: Istiqlol vs. Al Sharjah (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago (Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship) — FS2

5:00 PM: Birmingham Legion vs. Charleston Battery (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Memphis 901 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: Mexico vs. Guatemala (men’s friendly) — TUDN / UniMas

7:30 PM: Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN

4:00 AM (4/28): Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Hoang Anh Gia Lai (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+