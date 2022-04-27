Nothing short of history is on the line tonight when the Seattle Sounders visit Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League final. The Sounders will be attempting to become the first MLS team to win this competition and can get off to a strong start by becoming the first American club team to win a match in Mexico City.

The Sounders appear to be effectively at full-strength, and with Yeimar Goméz Andrade back to full health will likely start their true first-choice XI for the first time this year.

Although both teams are coming this game on two-game losing streaks in league play, Pumas enter a bit more banged up. Not only have they been playing two games a week for most of the last two months, but they’ll be without starting centerback Arturo Ortiz and are likely also to be without star striker Juan Dinenno and defensive midfielder Leonel Lopez.

Notes

As a reminder, there is no away-goals tiebreaker in the CCL final. If the two teams are equal on aggregate after 180 minutes, there will be a 30-minute overtime, followed by a penalty shootout if it’s still tied.

Sounders enter the final round of CCL play with a 3-0-3 record. Pumas are 3-1-2, with their only loss coming to the New England Revolution in the quarterfinals.

The Sounders are 7-9-3 all-time against Liga MX opponents across all competitions, but just 1-5-2 in Mexico. Their only win in Mexico came during the 2011 CCL group stage.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Leo Chu

Pumas

QUESTIONABLE: Juan Dinenno, Leonel Lopez

OUT: Arturo Ortiz

Officials

REF: Ivan Barton (El Salvador); AR1: David Moran (El Salvador); AR2: Zachari Zeegelaar (Suriname); Fourth official: Juan Gabriel Calderon (Costa Rica); VAR: Ismael Cornejo (El Salvador); AVAR: Tatiana Guzman (Nicaragua)

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:36 PM PT

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com, TUDN.com

Nation English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: TUDN

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Pumas; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.