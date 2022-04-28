OL Reign announce MultiCare jersey sponsorship

The 2022 NWSL regular season is upon us and when OL Reign hit the field this Sunday at Audi Field to take on the reigning NWSL Champions Washington Spirit, a familiar club sponsor will make their debut on the jersey. Tacoma-based health care organization MultiCare will occupy the top-back, above the player’s name, on OL Reign’s jerseys for the 2022 season.

MultiCare’s history in the region can be traced back to 1882, with the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital. OL Reign’s partnership with MultiCare began in 2019 when the club, then called Reign FC, moved to Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership with MultiCare and continue to work alongside them to build a healthy future for our players, coaches, fans, and community,” said OL Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot in the club’s announcement. “MultiCare prioritizes the needs of our communities to improve their overall quality of life, and that is a mission that OL Reign is proud to back.”

Today’s announcement extends the partnership the club has had with the healthcare organization. When the injury/availability report is announced ahead of OL Reign matches, MultiCare is the presenting sponsor. Last season, MultiCare provided free COVID-19 vaccinations at OL Reign matches, and moving forward, OL Reign and MultiCare will collaborate on a Behavioral Health video series, promoting the importance of caring for mental health in sports and everyday life. Additionally, MultiCare will present the club’s Breast Cancer Awareness match in October, with initiatives around that match to be announced at a later date.

“MultiCare’s mission calls on us to partner with other organizations that are committed to the communities we serve. OL Reign is invested in the health and wellness of the people of our state in ways that stretch beyond athletics, and we welcome this opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with the team,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare.