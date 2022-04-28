Major Link Soccer: Carli Lloyd joins Gotham FC as a minority owner.

Seattle

Laila Lamadrid Garcia Cano had the opportunity to meet Morris and the two shared their respective experiences living with Type 1 Diabetes. There was also a jersey exchange at the end that left both Morris and Laila grinning from ear-to-ear. Seattle’s Morris shares Type 1 Diabetes story with Pumas fan

Seattle Sounders FC are all level in improbable fashion following Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League Final series against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, get a pair of massive second-half penalty kicks from Nicolas Lodeiro in a 2-2 Wednesday result at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, the second of which came Recap: Pumas UNAM 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and three fines after Week 8 in MLS. San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan suspended one game for challenge vs. Seattle Sounders | MLSSoccer.com

We’ve got just about a quarter of a season in the books, so now feels like a good time to crack open the spreadsheets and take a look at the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR race. We put our heads together and broke the field down into six tiers, Early tiers for this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR candidates | MLSSoccer.com

Because the team Power Rankings weren’t subjective enough, we’re here to try and pick out the most valuable player in MLS through about 24% of the season. Like any MVP vote, everyone’s definition of “Most Valuable” has probably changed in the last hour or so. MLS MVP Power Rankings: Sebastian Driussi, Djordje Mihailovic clear favorites so far? | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 NWSL season is nearly upon us! We’ll be publishing three team previews every weekday until the NWSL regular season opens on Friday, April 29, 2022. Previews will be released in reverse order of how each team finished in the 2022 Challenge Cup’s group stage. 2022 NWSL Season Previews: Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, NJ/NY Gotham FC — American Soccer Analysis

Carli Lloyd is a new minority owner with Gotham FC. Hear Lloyd in-depth on her new role. Carli Lloyd is new Gotham FC minority owner | The IX

NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) welcomes USWNT legend Carli Lloyd as the club’s newest minority owner. Welcome Back Carli: The USWNT Legend Becomes Gotham FC’s Newest Owner - Nets Republic

Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is rejoining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner six months after retiring from the game. Carli Lloyd rejoins NJ/NY Gotham FC as minority owner

The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year agreement with 38 The Spot to become the official local television broadcast partner of the club through the 2023 season. In 2022, 38 The Spot will broadcast eight games over-the-air and on local cable and satellite subscriptions in the Kansas City area. Kansas City Current announce broadcast partnership with KSHB/KMCI through 2023 Season - Kansas City Current

Jessica Berman officially began her role as the commissioner of the NWSL on April 20. A week in, she spoke with The Equalizer about everything from timelines and criteria for league expansion, how she is addressing issues with scheduling conflicts and broadcast quality, the next round of media and TV rights, hiring more staff to streamline league operations, and why she thinks the NWSL “will redefine the way that brands and fans look at women’s sports.” Jessica Berman Q+A: How NWSL can redefine sports, plus expansion, TV, scheduling updates – Equalizer Soccer

The group stage of the NWSL Challenge Cup has given us a better understanding of where every team stands heading into the regular season. NWSL grades: Evaluating every team from the Challenge Cup – JWS

USA

The June 5th friendly will be the second for the United States. USMNT to face Uruguay in Kansas City - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Vivianne Miedema tells MOTDx about coping with pressure, being the centre of attention and the importance of happiness on and off the pitch. Vivianne Miedema: From the brink of retirement to WSL history - BBC Sport

The Ukrainian Premier League football season has officially come to an end following the Russian invasion. Ukraine's Premier League declares season over after Russian invasion

Liverpool move to within eight games of “immortality” with their Champions League win over Villarreal, so can they do it? Liverpool have chance to become 'immortal' after Villarreal win - BBC Sport

The Premier League acknowledged that players of South Asian heritage are ‘significantly underrepresented’ in English football, as it looks to bring an end to decades of lost talent. Premier League launches scheme to identify players of South Asian heritage | Premier League | The Guardian

‘Epochal change’ ends years of female players earning capped salaries due to being regarded as amateurs. Footballers in Italian women’s top division finally turn professional | Women's football | The Guardian

This week we look at how one club is changing perceptions of what is possible in women’s football in South Africa. Badgers Academy: empowering girls and women in Cape Town through football | Women's football | The Guardian

Soccer’s elite teams have all trended towards all-out attack, but the Champions League has shown that elite defensive play is every bit as awesome. Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era | ESPN

An experimental Mexico team was held to a scoreless stalemate by Guatemala in a friendly Wednesday at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Mexico vs. Guatemala - Football Match Report - April 27, 2022 - ESPN

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Chiangrai United v. Kitchee - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

7:00 AM - Sydney FC v. v Jeonbuk Motors - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Manchester United v. Chelsea - Premier League - USA Network, UNIVERSO

12:00 PM - West Ham United v. Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

12:00 PM - RB Leipzig v. Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester City v. Roma - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Feyenoord v. Olympique Marseille - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Canada U17 v. Jamaica U17 - CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship - FS2