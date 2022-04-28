Pumas UNAM vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders home likely feeling very good about their chances after securing a 2-2 tie with Pumas UNAM in Mexico City. Both goals came from Nicolas Lodeiro penalties, with the second one coming in the 99th minute. That is the latest regulation goal scored in Sounders history.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Pumas UNAM 2

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Universitario

Referee: Ivan Barton

Assistants: David Moran, Zachari Zeegelaar

Fourth Official: Juan Gabriel Calderon

VAR: Ismael Cornejo

Attendance: 42,617

Weather: 60 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

PUM – Juan Dinenno (penalty) 38’

PUM – Juan Dinenno (Jesús Rivas) 48’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 77’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 90’+9’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 35’

SEA – Cristian Roldan (caution) 83’

PUM – Alfredo Talavera (caution) 90’+8’

PUM – Washington Corozo (caution) 90’+8’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; João Paulo, Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Kelyn Rowe 87’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Fredy Montero 90’+5’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Jimmy Medranda, Obed Vargas, Will Bruin

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 2

Pumas UNAM – Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo (Jesús Rivas 45’+2’), Nicolás Freire, Ricardo Galindo; Higor Meritão, Favio Álvarez, Leonel Lopez, Efraín Velarde; Juan Dinenno, Rogério de Oliveira (Sebastian Saucedo 63’), Diogo de Oliveira (Washington Corozo 63’)

Substitutes not used: Julio González, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Santiago Trigos, José Luis Caicedo

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2