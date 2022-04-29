Major Link Soccer: There’s a new biggest ‘soccer specific stadium’ in the US

Puget Sound soccer

FISHLOCK IN THE STATES — Alternative Wales

The Genero Adran Premier season has concluded, but across the pond the biggest league in women’s football is about to kick off for another season and there’s two Welsh players involved.

Nicolás Lodeiro thrives under pressure, delivers two clutch goals to bring Sounders level heading into CCL Final Leg 2 | Seattle Sounders

Nico Lodeiro delivers under pressure once again, puts Sounders in strong position for second leg of CCL Final

MLS

Power Ranking Averages - Week 8 (4/28/22) - RSL Soapbox

Seattle's 15th, but who cares

Anderson Julio returns to Real Salt Lake on three-year deal - RSL Soapbox

Julio, 25, joins permanently after a year on loan at RSL.

Inter Miami get stadium approval in Miami Freedom Park project vote | MLSSoccer.com

Inter Miami CF’s stadium plans took a massive step forward Thursday evening, with the Miami City Commission approving a 99-year lease agreement to the Major League Soccer club's owners for the ​​Miami Freedom Park project.

Derrick Henry, Reese Witherspoon join Nashville SC ownership group - Broadway Sports Media

Nashville SC announced Tuesday that Titans running back Derrick Henry, actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have joined as minority owners.

GEODIS Park: A timeline - Broadway Sports Media

It's taken five and a half years for Nashville SC's stadium to go from a dream to a reality. Ben Wright looks back at the key moments.

What Angel City FC means for women’s soccer | GMA

ABC’s Zohreen Shah spoke to two of Angel City FC's co-owners, Natalie Portman and Alexis Ohanian, along with star forward Christen Press about what this team means for women’s soccer.

Natalie Portman and Angel City FC are changing the game for women's soccer | Fast Company

Professional women’s soccer has been undervalued and under-resourced. The high-profile owners of LA’s new NWSL team are rewriting the rules of the game.

NWSL’s 10-year growth through the eyes of its lifers - Sports Illustrated

Just over a couple dozen NWSL originals are still in the league, but for those who have made up its backbone, they’ve lived through the stark changes from 2013 to now.

Washington Spirit vs. OL Reign 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal moved to Audi Field - Black And Red United

Some hard work behind the scenes has resulted in the best outcome for both teams and the NWSL itself

Culture stuff

SKEDBALL: Weekly Sports TV Ratings 4.18-4.24.2022 | Showbuzz Daily

Scroll down for the English language soccer numbers

Transit users 18 and younger ride free under new WA program | Crosscut

Kids in Washington soon won’t have to pay to use public buses and trains across the state in a new $3 billion transit plan.

Fighter: Conscript, version 1.3 | Full Moon Storytelling

You are a light fighter who once served as a conscript in a standing army or militia. While there you learned the horrors of war. You also learned how to survive. You fought with what was available. Then, the war ended.

What to Watch

Friday

9:30 AM PT — St. Pauli vs Nürnberg in Bundesliga.2 on ESPN+. Rewatch the team that soccer hipsters liked a decade ago.

7:30 PM PT — Angel City vs North Carolina Courage in NWSL regular season action on CBS Sports Net. No, the Challenge Cup isn’t over. Yes, the regular season is starting.

Saturday

9:00 AM PT — Wolfsburg vs Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Championship semis on DAZN and YouTube. Good luck Wolfsburg.

Noon PT — PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Women’s Championship semis on DAZN and YouTube. Lyon!

3:00 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs Kansas City Current in NWSL regular season action on Paramount+. If the Challenge Cup means anything this will be a good contest — go Current.

Sunday

10:00 AM PT — Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in Liga MX action on Univision and TUDN. Frankly, I think this is a must win game for Pumas and they should play their best talent for all 90 minutes.

1:00 PM PT — Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union in MLS regular season action on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Nashville’s new home debuts on Nashinville television.

2:00 PM PT — Washington Spirit vs US in NWSL regular season action on Paramount+. Yes, this is a preview for the Challenge Cup semis.

3:00 PM PT — US vs Houston Dynamo FC II in MLS Next Pro action on MLSNextPro.com. Go Defiances.