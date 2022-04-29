Sounders will break CCL finals attendance record

The Seattle Sounders will break the attendance record for a Concacaf Champions League final, Sounder at Heart has learned. The current record for a final is 61,004 who showed up to watch Montreal host Club America in the 2014-15 edition of the tournament. Based on the TicketMaster’s availability map, the Sounders have already sold close to 62,000 tickets for Wednesday’s match against Pumas UNAM. All but one or two sections appear to be open as of 1 PM Pacific.

Prior to last Wednesday’s first leg, the Sounders had sold about 50,000 tickets for the match. Ever since the Sounders secured a 2-2 tie — meaning that they’d claim the trophy with any win at home — sales have picked up considerably.

While they were always confident that they would set the finals record, it now looks reasonably likely that they could completely sell out Lumen Field and break the overall CCL attendance record of 66,208 that watched Club America beat Herediano at Estadio Azteca in the 2014-15 semifinals.

It was not immediately clear if the Sounders would have the capacity to break their own single-game attendance record of 69,274 that they drew for the 2019 MLS Cup. To get to that capacity, the Sounders needed to add about 500 temporary seats and standing-room-only tickets. The 2019 MLS Cup is still the largest crowd to ever attend a sporting event at Lumen Field.

The announced attendance of the first leg at Estadio Olímpico Universitario was 42,617. That will make it impossible for Sounders-Pumas to set a total attendance record for the CCL finals. Club America and Montreal combined to draw more than 117,000 in 2014-15.