Minnesota United vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders got back to their winning ways against Minnesota United, a team against which they’ve enjoyed a rather ridiculous amout of success. After dominating possession for much of the first half, they got another golazo from João Paulo and then added another early in the second half before holding onto the win over the final 15 or so minutes.
The Sounders improved to 9-1-1 against Minnesota all-time.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Minnesota United FC 1
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Venue: Allianz Field
Referee: Ismail Elfath
Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner
Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder
VAR: Sorin Stoica
Attendance: 19,615
Weather: 40 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – João Paulo (Nico Lodeiro) 38’
SEA – Own Goal (Brent Kallman) 49’
MIN – Emanuel Reynoso (penalty) 82’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIN – Wil Trapp (caution) 10’
MIN – Robin Lod (caution) 56’
MIN – Michael Boxall (caution) 62’
SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 71’
MIN – Joseph Rosales (caution) 74’
MIN – Emanuel Reynoso (caution) 90’+4’
SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 90’+5’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga (Nouhou 76’), Kelyn Rowe; João Paulo, Albert Rusnák (Abdoulaye Cissoko 86’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Obed Vargas 46’), Jordan Morris (Léo Chú 76’); Will Bruin (Raúl Ruidíaz 46’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Josh Atencio, Fredy Montero
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 12
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 3
Minnesota United FC – Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman (Kemar Lawrence 63’), Michael Boxall; Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, DJ Taylor (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 63’), Hassani Dotson; Luis Amarilla, Abu Danladi (Joseph Rosales 46’)
Substitutes not used: Tyler Miller, Jacori Hayes, Franco Fragapane, Niko Hansen, Adrien Hunou, Oniel Fisher
Total shots: 18
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 18
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 6
