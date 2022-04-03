Minnesota United vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders got back to their winning ways against Minnesota United, a team against which they’ve enjoyed a rather ridiculous amout of success. After dominating possession for much of the first half, they got another golazo from João Paulo and then added another early in the second half before holding onto the win over the final 15 or so minutes.

The Sounders improved to 9-1-1 against Minnesota all-time.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Minnesota United FC 1

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Venue: Allianz Field

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Attendance: 19,615

Weather: 40 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – João Paulo (Nico Lodeiro) 38’

SEA – Own Goal (Brent Kallman) 49’

MIN – Emanuel Reynoso (penalty) 82’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN – Wil Trapp (caution) 10’

MIN – Robin Lod (caution) 56’

MIN – Michael Boxall (caution) 62’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 71’

MIN – Joseph Rosales (caution) 74’

MIN – Emanuel Reynoso (caution) 90’+4’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 90’+5’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga (Nouhou 76’), Kelyn Rowe; João Paulo, Albert Rusnák (Abdoulaye Cissoko 86’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Obed Vargas 46’), Jordan Morris (Léo Chú 76’); Will Bruin (Raúl Ruidíaz 46’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Josh Atencio, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

Minnesota United FC – Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman (Kemar Lawrence 63’), Michael Boxall; Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, DJ Taylor (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 63’), Hassani Dotson; Luis Amarilla, Abu Danladi (Joseph Rosales 46’)

Substitutes not used: Tyler Miller, Jacori Hayes, Franco Fragapane, Niko Hansen, Adrien Hunou, Oniel Fisher

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 18

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 6