Seattle Sounders FC traveled to Minnesota and played like the home team in the first half, consistently building out of the back patiently, maintaining a clear advantage in possession, and comprehensively controlling the game. Granted, there have been plenty of Sounders matches in the past that have taken a similar tone, only for a goal to never materialize. João Paulo made sure that didn’t happen.

The second half shifted as Minnesota pushed to get back in the game. A penalty gave them a lifeline and led to a rather ragged finish. But hey, a win is a win, and the Sounders will take points on the road however they can get them.

Note: Some readers are experiencing rendering issues with the form on this page, especially on iOS devices. Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance