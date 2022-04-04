Major Link Soccer: Rose colored glasses

It’s early still, and OL Reign haven’t yet hit the regular season, but Rose Lavelle seems ready to take NWSL by storm this season. In 2021 Lavelle was very good, but her impact wasn’t on the stat sheet. Through three Challenge Cup games she’s already matched her goals and assists total from last season, and doesn’t look likely to slow down any time soon as her goal secured a win against Portland this weekend. The Seattle Sounders also won on the road on Saturday, while Tacoma Defiance drew then fell to North Texas SC on penalties, because that’s a thing in the new development league. Other stuff happened, notably Liverpool Women securing the Championship title and promotion back into the FAWSL. Welcome back, Reds.

Seattle/Puget Sound

There was but one Rose standing well above the Thorns in Portland on Saturday. Match Recap: OL Reign Rose to the Occasion on the Road Against the Thorns — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Whoever decided that every draw in MLS NEXT Pro will go to penalties should seek professional help. Tacoma Defiance Draws 1-1 with North Texas SC Saturday Evening at Starfire Stadium | Tacoma Defiance

João Paulo, pronounce J-Wow Paulo. RECAP: João Paulo puts in dominant performance as Seattle Sounders defeat Minnesota United | Seattle Sounders

Whether form or momentum mean anything or not, the Sounders are starting to find their stride a little bit at an opportune time. Sounders hitting form ahead of Concacaf Champions League semifinals Leg One on Wednesday | Seattle Sounders

MLS/Lower division BroSo

USL has lofty ambitions, but as Omar said: you come at the king, you best not miss. USL has ambitious plan to surpass MLS as top soccer league | The Sacramento Bee

[Long, exasperated sigh] Major League Soccer Partners With Sorare For NFT-Based Fantasy Game

Chicharito’s still got it when he’s able to stay on the field, and the Galaxy will go exactly as far as he can take them at this point. Chicharito in scary top form, Lodeiro looking like his old self, Josef not so much & more from Week 5 | MLSSoccer.com

It’s impossible to say if the Chicago Fire are good, but you can be certain that through the first five games Ezra Hendrickson has made his team hard to beat. Chicago Fire extend unbeaten streak despite key absences: "It's a sign of a team that's gelling together" | MLSSoccer.com

It’s hot in LA, but will the season’s first El Traffic live up to the lofty expectations of form and history? “Can’t wait”: Undefeated LAFC turn their attention to El Trafico | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/WoSo

Normalise the game, change the attitude. Football vs. Women’s football - All For XI

Rachel Daly, the English Forwardfender, perfectly and completely embodies the spirit of the Houston Dash. Rachel Daly is loyal, fiery and the face of the Houston Dash

Liverpool are going up! Bristol City Women 2, Liverpool Women 4 - Match Recap: Promotion, Baby!! - The Liverpool Offside

Wham, bam, thank you Sam. Chelsea FCW 5-0 Reading FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

USA

U.S. soccer great Hope Solo was arrested for DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse after authorities say she was driving while impaired with her 2 children in the car. Hope Solo Arrested For DWI, Child Abuse, Allegedly Driving Impaired W/ Her Kids In Car

Who doesn’t want another round of the Colo(u)r Classic? 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Results: USMNT draws England, Iran, and To-be-determined - Stars and Stripes FC

World BroSo

The 2022 World Cup draw is finally set. Paul Carr gives his early picks on the group stage and who he thinks can win the title in December. 2022 World Cup draw betting tips - Can France win the title again?

Having refused to flee Kyiv, Oleksandr Petrakov wants to use the power of football to support the war effort. ‘We could play at Wembley’: Ukraine manager on war, the World Cup and his hatred of Russia | Ukraine | The Guardian

As Liverpool continue their Premier League title chase, Diogo Jota has been a revelation. Diogo Jota’s First Time Netting 20 Goals in a Season - The Liverpool Offside

Personally, as neither a fan of the Cubs or Chelsea, I think both groups should be excited about the possibility of the Ricketts family buying Chelsea. Ricketts family vow to forsake European Super League as part of Chelsea bid | Chelsea | The Guardian

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Genoa (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Milan vs. Bologna (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (EPL) - USA

12:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol (La Liga) - ESPN+