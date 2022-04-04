Sounders injury update: ‘Everyone’s available to play’

For all the good feelings surrounding Saturday’s win over Minnesota United, there was one potential area for concern: the health of Xavier Arreaga. The centerback had another standout performance through 75 minutes, but was taken off after asking for medical attention.

It appears as though that was a largely precautionary move, as Arreaga was back in full training on Monday ahead of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

“Everyone’s available to play,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer told the media.

The one likely exception to that is Yeimar Gomez Andrade, who has not fully trained since coming out of the Galaxy game on March 12 with what was eventually deemed a “high-ankle sprain.” Yeimar has now missed three straight games, having been replaced by first-year MLS player Jackson Ragen in each. The Sounders have mostly held strong in the back, allowing just a single goal in all three contests.

Yeimar’s absence is counterbalanced by the return of Nicolás Lodeiro, Jimmy Medranda and Raúl Ruidíaz. Lodeiro and Ruidíaz both played for the first time in over a month on Saturday, with each playing one half.

“The reins are off,” Schmetzer said when asked about Lodeiro and Ruidíaz after the game. “Our sports science guys do a good job of managing the players. They’re full in, ready to go.”

Medranda has not yet made his 2022 debut, but was available off the bench for the first time on Saturday. With Nouhou out of the New York City FC match on yellow-card accumulation and Kelyn Rowe coming off a 90-minute performance, Medranda is likely in line for some playing time.