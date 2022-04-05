Major Link Soccer: Crystal Dunn and Alphonso Davies win CONCACAF Player of the Year awards

MLS/USL

“It may very well have been my last anthem.” Timbers anthem singer takes stand against team: 'You knew'

Madison Shanley wore a shirt emblazoned with the phrase at Providence Park on Sunday. Anthem singer at Portland Timbers game speaks out after wearing “You Knew” shirt - oregonlive.com

Atlanta United has lost one of its most important figures in midfield. Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL in win over D.C. United - Dirty South Soccer

Former Sounders & Defiance players will be in Open Cup action. Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Previews – Tuesday, April 5

Switchbacks with Jimmy Ockford, Christian Herrera, and Issa Rayyan top the charts. USL Championship Power Rankings – Week 4

We are now five weeks into the 2022 season, and a mere three teams across MLS have yet to experience the vinegary tang of defeat. What MLS' last 3 undefeated teams are getting so right | MLSSoccer.com

The midfielder for NJ/NY Gotham FC speaks out about the necessary change to grow the women’s game in her home country of Ghana. Jennifer Cudjoe uses her voice to bring change to women’s soccer in Ghana - All For XI

The Spirit got four goals from USWNT-bound players as they brushed past the Pride with ease. Washington Spirit roll past Orlando Pride in 4-1 NWSL Challenge Cup win - Black And Red United

The Pride defense fell apart for a couple of minutes to hand the Spirit control just before halftime and they never looked back. Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit: Final Score 4-1 as Loss Eliminates Orlando from Challenge Cup Contention - The Mane Land

NJ/NY Gotham FC came away with a hard-fought draw in their first home game of the 222 NWSL Challenge Cup against NC Courage. Gotham FC Settles for a Tie in Challenge Cup Home Opener - Nets Republic

The teams that are setting themselves apart in the Challenge Cup so far, plus: Stoneywatch. Mal Pugh has it out for Houston, ‘Debinha territory’ and questionable lineup graphics: This week in NWSL chaos – The Athletic

Let’s check in on where things stand in the Challenge Cup entering the international break. NWSL Power Rankings: OL Reign take top spot at midway mark in 2022 Challenge Cup - CBSSports.com

The soccer star and NFL player tied the knot in March 2017. Soccer Star Julie Ertz Expecting First Baby with Husband Zach Ertz: 'Adding to Our Starting Lineup'

USA/CONCACAF

The United States men’s national team will play matches against El Salvador and Grenada in CONCACAF Nations League. USMNT Mexico pre-World Cup plans take shape with Nations League draw

They will play in Group D. USMNT draw El Salvador, Grenada in Concacaf Nations League - Stars and Stripes FC

United States and Portland Thorns DF Crystal Dunn has been named the 2021 Concacaf Women’s Plater of the Year. Dunn claims Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year Award

Canada and Bayern Munich DF Alphonso Davies is the winner of the 2021 Concacaf Men’s Player of the Year Award. Davies wins Concacaf Mens Player of the Year Award

World

The Norwegian Football Federation president does not shy away from an honest assessment of what football’s powers that be need to do to improve the global game. Lise Klaveness, the Norwegian who rocked Fifa: ‘It’s our job to push further’ | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Freiburg have appealed against their Bundesliga defeat by Bayern Munich, when the defending champions played with 12 men for a few seconds. 'Uncomfortable' Freiburg appeal after Bayern Munich substitution mix-up

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the Champions League final should be a bigger event than the Super Bowl and that the league needs to evolve. Champions League final should be bigger than Super Bowl - Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Following his £113m move to Atletico Madrid in 2019, is Joao Felix now starting to show he can be one of the best players in the world? Joao Felix: Is Atletico Madrid's £113m star finally on edge of greatness? - BBC Sport

Referee Mike Dean will retire after 22 years at the end of the season. He tells Football Focus about the memorable moments of his career - good and bad. Mike Dean: Referee on 22 years at the top before retirement - BBC Sport

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has gone viral after Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds described his late double against Stockport as a “top-10 life moment”. 'Ryan Reynolds is putting my goal everywhere', says Wrexham striker Paul Mullin - BBC Sport

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says he wants to give coach Louis van Gaal “a World Cup to never forget” in Qatar later this year. Netherlands want to give Louis van Gaal 'a World Cup to never forget' after cancer diagnosis - BBC Sport

Vivianne Miedema eyes the prize, Chelsea’s defence impress as much as their potent attack, plus a Mancunian scrap for third. Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action | Women's Super League | The Guardian

BVB’s first sold-out home game in more than two years should have lifted the team – but RB Leipzig spoiled the party. Dortmund still look a pale imitation of their best as colour returns to stands | Bundesliga | The Guardian

The A-Leagues and players’ union will use new technology which acts as a filter to stop racist, homophobic, sexist and other harmful comments. Online abuse targeting footballers to be tackled by ‘world first’ AI software | A-League Men | The Guardian

Barcelona have reopened talks with Ousmane Dembele over a contract extension, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Barcelona reopen Ousmane Dembele contract talks - sources

The deeper alliance between the two most powerful football confederations from Europe and South America — by opening a joint office — comes just as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been left chastened by the collapse of his pursuit of biennial World Cups. Europe-South America partnership could challenge FIFA power | AP News

Wales manager Gemma Grainger is living up to her ambitious aims for the national side after a year in charge. Gemma Grainger: Manager making mark in positive first year for Wales - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Preston North End v. Blackpool - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester City v. Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - CBS, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Benfica v. Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Galavision, Paramount+

3:00 PM - Inter Miami II v. Philadelphia Union II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Site

4:00 PM - 2 US Open Cup Matches - ESPN+

4:30 PM - 3 US Open Cup Matches - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Union Omaha v. Des Moines Menace - US Open Cup - ESPN+

5:30 PM - 2 US Open Cup Matches - ESPN+

6:30 PM - New Mexico United v. Las Vegas Legends FC - US Open Cup - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Pumas UANL v. Cruz Azul - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN, UniMas

7:30 PM - 2 US Open Cup Matches - ESPN+