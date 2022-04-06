Major Link Soccer: Barca women poised to break attendance record again

Puget Sound

There’ll be no rest during the international break for these seven Reign stars. Seven OL Reign Players Called Up for April FIFA Window — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Seattle now take on an NYCFC side that they know well from MLS play. Montero says that there is a buzz in the city about the opening leg on Wednesday night and the prospect of reaching the Final. Seattle FW Montero: “These games bring out your best” | Concacaf.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Despite reports circulating that Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain will be retiring after the 2022 season, the player himself has stressed no decision has been made. El retiro? Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain clarifies “misunderstanding” on future | MLSSoccer.com

There are only a handful of games left for the United States and Canadian men’s national teams before the FIFA World Cup starts in November. With relatively little time remaining between now and then, the June international window will be huge. MLS players who could push onto USMNT and CanMNT Nations League rosters | MLSSoccer.com

As is so often the case, a few streaks of rust and some sore legs could be detected in some places around Week 5 as MLS returned to full activity following a very consequential international break. What’s the quickest remedy? To play your kids, of course. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 5? | MLSSoccer.com

What a week in MLS. Chicharito scored, Maxi Urruti found the net while playing for a team in Texas, Chicago kept a clean sheet, Atlanta found a critical goal in stoppage time and Seattle beat Minnesota. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: LA Galaxy soar, New England Revolution plummet after Week 5 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s soccer

Barcelona Women could break their own world record attendance after their Champions League semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg sells out. Barcelona Women Champions League semi-final home leg with Wolfsburg sells out in ‘just over 24 hours’ - BBC Sport

International soccer

Former France great Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino alleging influence peddling. Former UEFA president Michel Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA’s Gianni Infantino | ESPN

The key players are pretty much set, but a handful of others that may stand an outside shot at USMNT consideration in a World Cup year. USMNT depth builder: viable options from MLS and elsewhere in four key squad areas – The Athletic

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday the Football Union of Russia had withdrawn its appeal against soccer’s world governing body FIFA. Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban | ESPN

World club soccer

Kevin de Bruyne’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a narrow victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Manchester City 1-0 Atlético Madrid: Kevin de Bruyne goal gives hosts a slender lead - BBC Sport

Liverpool will take a two-goal lead into the Champions League quarter-final second leg after earning victory over Benfica in Lisbon. Benfica 1-3 Liverpool: Reds in control of Champions League quarter-final - BBC Sport

Christian Pulisic insists he is not worried about his contract situation at Chelsea amid ongoing takeover talk. Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic insists he’s not worried about contract amid ownership uncertainty | ESPN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive for Covid last week, “makes it” to Stamford Bridge to take charge of Real Madrid for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg. Thomas Tuchel hopes Carlo Ancelotti makes Stamford Bridge quarter-final - BBC Sport

Tuchel also called on Chelsea fans to raise the roof in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel urges Chelsea fans to turn up volume against Real Madrid | The Guardian

Alphonso Davies could make his first return from a heart problem that sidelined him for three months, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has said. Alphonso Davies set for Bayern return after three months out with heart condition | ESPN

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant Steve McClaren is in line for a surprise return to Old Trafford, in a role reversal from when Erik ten Hag was his deputy for a season at Twente. Steve McClaren could be No 2 if Erik ten Hag is appointed at Manchester United | The Guardian

Forward Mohamed Salah intends to sign a new deal at Liverpool, says Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi. Liverpool: Mohamed Salah wants to sign new deal - BBC Sport

Everton manager Frank Lampard says he is “excited” by the challenge of saving Everton from Premier League relegation as they prepare to face Burnley on Wednesday. Everton manager Frank Lampard ‘excited’ by challenge of avoiding Premier League relegation - BBC Sport

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says he cannot understand Freiburg’s appeal after his side temporarily fielded 12 players during their 4-1 win on Saturday. Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann questions Freiburg appeal after substitution mix-up - BBC Sport

In addition to the games listed below, there are over a dozen US Open Cup matchups kicking off between 4 PM and 7:30 PM on ESPN+; full listings are at the link above.

11:30 AM: Burnley vs. Everton (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Middlesbrough vs. Fulham (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid (UEFA men’s Champions League) — CBS / TUDN / Univision / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / Galavision

5:00 PM: Toluca vs. Monterrey (Liga MX) — TUDN

7:00 PM: Seattle Sounders vs. NYCFC (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN