FULLTIME: Behind a dominant first half from Jordan Morris and some impressive all-around play by Albert Rusnák, the Sounders jumped out to a 3-1 aggregate-goal lead over NYCFC in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals.

SOUNDERS 3, NYCFC 1: Nicolas Lodeiro converted from the spot after VAR awarded a penalty on a play where Raúl Ruidíaz was kicked from behind. Lodeiro is now 17-for-18 on penalties in his Sounders career.

SOUNDERS 2, NYCFC 1: Moments after having a goal called back for offside, Jordan Morris authoritatively finished off a Cristian Roldan pass to put the Sounders back in the lead.

SOUNDERS 1, NYCFC 1: Thiago Andrade finished off a pass from Taty Castellanos after being left unmarked in front of goal. It was the first goal the Sounders had allowed at Lumen Field in CCL play and Castellanos’ four assist in CCL play.

SOUNDERS 1, NYCFC 0: Albert Rusnák scored his first Sounders goal, taking a first-touch shot off a Jordan Morris pass. The goal finished off a gorgeous sequence.

WHAT A TEAM GOAL



Albert Rusnák gives us the 1-0 lead!



pic.twitter.com/qMger5zD6j — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 7, 2022

LINEUPS: For this first time all year, the Seattle Sounders were able to roll out their ideal front six with Nicolas Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidiaz joining the group.

One of the biggest matches in Seattle Sounders history is here. The winner of the two-legged, aggregate-goal series against New York City FC will become just the fifth MLS team to play in the Concacaf Champions League final and will have the chance to become the first non-Liga MX team to win the regional title since 2006.

The Sounders come into this game in good form and good shape, riding a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and looking as healthy as they have all year. The only two notable absences are expected to be centerback Yeimar Gomez Andrade (ankle) and Nouhou (suspension).

NYCFC has lost three straight, which includes a 4-2 loss in the second leg of their quarterfinal against Comunicaciones. The defending MLS Cup winners also dropped league matches to the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC. They will be missing a couple of key contributors on defense but also appear to be mostly healthy.

This will be the first time since 2019 that these teams have faced off, with the Sounders winning the last encounter at Lumen Field, a 3-1 win in 2018.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Yeimar Gomez Andrade (high-ankle sprain), Nouhou (yellow-card accumulation)

NYCFC

OUT: Anton Tinnerholm (achilles), Maxime Chanot (upper body)

Officials

REF: Enrique Santander (MEX); AR1: Alberto Morin (MEX); AR2: Christian Espinosa (MEX); 4TH: Diego Montaño (MEX); VAR: Fernando Guerrero (MEX); AVAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)

How to Watch

Match date/time: Wednesday, 7 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com, TUDN.com

National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Warren Barton)

Local Radio: 1090 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: TUDN (Carlos Pavon, Daniel Nohra & Ramses Sandoval)

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. NYCFC; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.